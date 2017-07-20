Botto Gilbert Lancaster, PC Elizabeth Ellis is a knowledgeable and experienced attorney who works tirelessly on behalf of her clients - Managing Partner Francisco J. Botto.

Botto Gilbert Lancaster, PC, is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Elizabeth M. Ellis to the firm’s McHenry County offices. Ms. Ellis joins the firm ready to serve clients with her deep understanding of law and finance. She will focus her practice in the areas of Family Law, Family Mediation and Estate Planning.

Attorney Elizabeth M. Ellis graduated from Loyola University, Chicago, in 2001 with a bachelor of science degree. She earned her law degree from DePaul University, graduating in 2003 with a Certificate in the Law of Taxation. Ellis was admitted to the bar in Illinois 2005 and the Northern District of Illinois in 2012.

Prior to joining Botto Gilbert Lancaster, PC, Ellis maintained a solo legal practice concentrating on the areas of family law, family mediation, estate planning and tax matters. Her professional history also includes experience as a tax advisor and financial planner. For several years she served her alma mater, directing business operations for Loyola University’s College of Arts and Sciences, while providing career direction to students as a Pre-Law Advisor and Adjunct Instructor.

“Elizabeth Ellis is a knowledgeable and experienced attorney who works tirelessly on behalf of her clients,” said Managing Partner Francisco J. Botto. “The firm is pleased to welcome her, and we are confident every client she encounters will benefit from her effective representation and commitment to their well-being.”

The law firm of Botto Gilbert Lancaster, PC is located in Crystal Lake, Illinois. The experienced McHenry County attorneys work within a wide-range of number of practice areas, including matters of real estate law, workers' compensation, personal injury, family law, criminal law, and business law.

The firm effectively represents individuals and businesses throughout Northern Illinois in the counties of McHenry, DeKalb, Cook, Boone, Kane, and Winnebago. Call 815-338-3838 or fill out our online form to schedule a free initial legal consultation with Botto Gilbert Lancaster, PC today.