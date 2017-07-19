Best in Biz Awards Announces First Set of Judges in 2017 Awards

Best in Biz Awards logo

Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications, announced today the first set of judges in its 7th annual North American awards program. The 26 judges announced today are all returning from last year’s Best in Biz Awards judging panel.

Best in Biz Awards’ uniqueness stems, in part, from the composition of its judging panels. Only writers, journalists, and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, are invited to serve as judges each year. Structured this way, Best in Biz Awards’ judging panel can best leverage the expertise, experience and objectivity of its influential and independent members to determine award winners.

The 26 judges so far confirmed to participate in the Best in Biz Awards 2017 panel include:

1. AdWeek, Angela Natividad

2. Associated Press, Kim Cook

3. Atlanta Tribune, Kamille D. Whittaker

4. Bismarck Tribune, Kat Bryant

5. Business News Daily, Nicole Fallon

6. Chip Design Magazine, Dave Bursky

7. CIO Dive, Naomi Eide

8. Consumer Affairs, Mark Huffman

9. ECT News Network, Jack Germain

10. Entrepreneur, Linda Lacina

11. eWeek Channel Insider, Frank Ohlhorst

12. Forbes, Hugh McIntyre

13. Freelance, Kevin Casey

14. Healthcare Innovation News, Mari Edlin

15. Inc., Douglas Cantor

16. Investment Advisor Magazine, Melanie Waddell

17. King Features Syndicate, Dale Dauten

18. L.A. Biz, Annlee Ellingson

19. Lab Reviews, Jonathan Roubini

20. NerdWallet.com, Ellen Cannon

21. Rockstar Finance, J. Money

22. Security Products Magazine, Ralph C. Jensen

23. Tech-Gaming, Robert Allen

24. Tripwire, Joe Pettit

25. Wired, Christopher Null

26. WLRN, Gina Jordan

Short biographies of the initial 2017 judges can be found on the Best in Biz Awards website at: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2017-judges.

Additional judges returning from other years’ panel will be confirmed in the next weeks. As in prior years, the full judging panel will be officially revealed during the late entry period (August – September). Judging in Best in Biz Awards 2017 will take place in October and early November, with the judges’ scoring tabulated to determine winners for each category. Winners will be announced on November 29, 2017.

Entries in Best in Biz Awards 2017 are being accepted until the regular entry deadline on July 28 and the late entry deadline on September 29, 2017, in 65 categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Most Customer Friendly Company, Best Place to Work, Executive Team, Technology Department, Executive of the Year, Finance Executive, Enterprise Product, Consumer Service, Most Innovative Product – Healthcare, Best New Product – SMB, Product Line, App, PR Campaign, Event and Website of the Year.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards, Inc. has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications. From Aflac to YMCA, past winners in Best in Biz Awards span the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the world economy to Shark Tank participants, mom-and-pop shops, and some of the most innovative start-ups. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 65 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and PR and media. Entries in the 7th annual Best in Biz Awards are currently being accepted until the final deadline on September 29, 2017. http://www.bestinbizawards.com