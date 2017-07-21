I wrote this book because string theory is a beautiful and powerful subject and I wanted the public who fund theoretical physics to have an accurate account of what the subject can and cannot do

CRC Press is pleased to announce that Why String Theory? by Joseph Conlon won the very prestigious “Physics World’s 2016 Book of the Year” award. This popular science book offers a highly readable and accessible panorama of the who, what, and why of string theory. The author, a theoretical physics professor at the University of Oxford and a leading string theorist, explains what string theory is and where it originated. He describes how string theory fits into physics and why so many physicists and mathematicians find it appealing when working on topics from M-theory to monsters and from cosmology to superconductors.

“I wrote this book because string theory is a beautiful and powerful subject and I wanted the public who fund theoretical physics to have an accurate account of what the subject can and cannot do, and why so many people work on it even though it cannot be directly tested,” Joseph Conlon said in a statement. “I am delighted that it was recognised by Physics World with its 2016 Book of the Year award.”

Physics World has three main criteria for determining the year’s best physics books; they must be well written, scientifically interesting, and novel. Conlon's emphasis on string theory as something that is useful, even if it is not the ultimate "theory of everything", is unusual in popular writing about string theory – or indeed any physical theory. This clear-eyed and distinctive approach helped Why String Theory? stand out in a strong shortlist of books that are all novel, well-written and scientifically interesting to physicists – the criteria used to determine Physics World's Book of the Year.

Marcus du Sautoy, Professor for the Public Understanding of Science at the University of Oxford, also commends the book, saying “Why String Theory? wonderfully unwraps the science, history, and philosophy behind one of the most challenging theories of the twenty-first century.”

A professor of theoretical physics at the University of Oxford, Professor Conlon is a world leading researcher on string theory and the author of over 50 scientific papers. For more information about Why String Theory?, please visit CRC Press: goo.gl/UabHMj.

