LEAD1 Association Announces New Officers!

The LEAD1 Association, which represents the athletic directors, programs, and student-athletes of the 129 member schools of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), today announced its new leadership, elected at a board meeting at its annual Institute, held this year on the campus of the University of Colorado-Boulder.

"I could not be more pleased with the new trustees and officers," commented C. Thomas McMilllen, the President and Chief Executive Office of LEAD1 Association. "Jack Swarbrick from Notre Dame did an excellent job as chair the past two years, and will be replaced by Rick George from Colorado. LEAD1 Association is fortunate to have such an extraordinary leadership in its member ranks."

Rick George, the new Chair, is the Athletic Director at the University of Colorado-Boulder. The 1st Vice Chair is Dan Radakovich, Athletic Director of Clemson University. Scott Woodward, Director of Athletics at Texas A&M University, is the 2nd Vice Chair. All will serve terms of two years.

There are also new members elected to the Board of Trustees of LEAD1. Jennifer Cohen, from the University of Washington, will represent the Women’s Basketball Committee and the PAC 12. Kent State's Joel Neilsen will represent the Mid-American Conference. Stanford University's Bernard Muir will represent the Men's Basketball Committee. All of the new Trustees are Athletic Directors of the respective institutions.

The Board of Trustees of LEAD1 Association for 2017-2018 now consists of:

1. Chair Rick George, University of Colorado

2. 1st Vice Chair/Finance Chair Dan Radakovich, Clemson University

3. 2nd Vice Chair/Governing Nominating Committee Scott Woodward, Texas A&M University

4. American Athletic Conference Tom Bowen, University of Memphis

5. Atlantic Coast Conference Stan Wilcox, Florida State University

6. BIG 10 Jim Phillips, Communications Committee Chair, Northwestern University

7. BIG 12 Chris Plonsky, University of Texas

8. BIG 12 Kirby Holcutt, Texas Tech University

9. Conference USA Chris Massaro Middle Tennessee

10. Mid-American Conference Joel Nielsen, Kent State University

11. Mountain West Conference Doug Knuth, University of Nevada

12. NACDA Bubba Cunningham, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

13. NACDA Bob Vecchione, Ex- officio

14. NCAA Oliver Luck, NCAA8

15. Pacific-12 Conference/Women's Basketball Committee Jennifer Cohen, University of Washington

16. Sun Belt Conference Mario Moccia, New Mexico State University

17. Men's Basketball Committee Bernard Muir, Stanford University

18. Past Chair Jack Swarbrick, University of Notre Dame

19. LEAD1 Tom McMillen, Ex-officio

"I am looking forward to my tenure as Chair of the LEAD1 Association Board of Trustees," remarked Rick George. "It has been a very rewarding experience hosting The Institute at the University of Colorado. The activities ahead should prove to be just as fulfilling."

About LEAD1: The LEAD1 Association represents the athletic directors, the programs, and the student-athletes of the 129 universities which comprise the NCAA Division 1 FBS. Key to the LEAD1 mission are influencing how the rules of college sports are enacted and implemented, advocating for the future of college athletics and providing various services to the members. The mission statement of LEAD1 is, “Supporting the athletic directors of America’s leading intercollegiate programs in preparing today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders.”

For more information about LEAD1 Association, please contact Jonathan Yates, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, at 301-807-2523, or jonathan(at)lead1a(dot)com