The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is now accepting entries for its 2017 Adrian Awards, celebrating excellence in travel marketing. Now in their 61st year, the Adrian Awards recognize hospitality brands and agencies for creativity and innovation in advertising, digital marketing, and public relations. Winners of the 2017 Adrian Awards will be honored at the HSMAI Adrian Awards Gala on February 20, 2018 at the New York Marriott Marquis.

“Building upon a 60-year tradition, the 2017 Adrian Awards will honor exemplary travel marketing,” said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO of HSMAI. “To ensure that we recognize and celebrate the true trailblazers in the field, this year we’re introducing a few additional categories that reflect emerging trends in travel and hospitality marketing.”

HSMAI is introducing a new entry category in 2017 to recognize cross-discipline work: Integrated Marketing Campaign. Utilizing at least two of the following: advertising, public relations, digital marketing, these campaigns offer a unified and seamless experience for consumers to interact with the brand/enterprise, designed to ensure that all messaging and communications strategies are consistent across all channels and are centered on the customer.

The Adrian Awards has also added new Geo-Targeted Campaign and Experiential Campaign categories to each division (advertising, digital marketing, and public relations).

“Our theme for this year’s Adrian Awards is ‘Be a Travel Marketing Super Hero,’” said Fran Brasseux, CHSE, CHBA, executive vice president, HSMAI. “Travel marketing professionals are often the unsung heroes of the hospitality industry, and the Adrian Awards are the perfect way for the industry to acknowledge their phenomenal contributions.”

Travel industry professionals and agencies compete in three divisions: advertising, digital marketing, and public relations. Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards will be given in each category. Platinum winners are selected as the most extraordinary entrants, and the highest distinction—“Best of Show” —is granted to the top Platinum winners. Winners are showcased in the HSMAI Adrian Awards Winners Gallery.

Benefactor Awards presented at the gala include the following:



Leader in Sustainable Tourism Award, presented by HSMAI in conjunction with National Geographic Traveler, for exemplary leadership and innovation in preserving and communicating an authentic sense of place through a wisely managed tourism program.

Pioneer in Visual Storytelling Award, presented by benefactor Libris by Photoshelter.

The Adrian Awards’ early entry deadline is August 22, 2017 and the final deadline is September 15, 2017. All entries for the Adrian Awards must be submitted online. In addition, HSMAI is accepting nominations for “The HSMAI Top 25: Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, Revenue Optimization 2017,” and Lifetime Achievement honors. For submission guidelines and award information, visit http://www.adrianawards.com.

The Adrian Awards entries will be judged by advertising, digital marketing, and public relations experts and leading members of the travel industry. Professionals interested in being a judge can contact HSMAI at adrianawards(at)hsmai.org.

For more information on the Adrian Awards competition please contact Ellen Wilson at ewilson(at)hsmai.org, visit http://www.adrianawards.com, or follow Adrian Awards news on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/adrianawards. For information on becoming an Adrian Awards partner, contact Elise Rhinehart at erhinehart(at)hsmai.org.

About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry’s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals & their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as HSMAI ROCET, Adrian Awards, and Revenue Optimization Conference. HSMAI is an individual membership organization comprising more than 7,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at http://www.hsmai.org, http://www.facebook.com/hsmai, http://www.twitter.com/hsmai and http://www.youtube.com/hsmai1.