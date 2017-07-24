Katherine Ann Rowlands Named Editor in Chief of Diablo Magazine

Katherine Ann Rowlands Diablo has established itself as an important part of the East Bay community,” Rowlands says. “I am eager to lead its team of talented journalists to do more great work to inform, entertain, and engage our readers.

Katherine Ann Rowlands comes to Diablo with years of experience overseeing newsrooms and journalism organizations. Her impressive résumé includes the following leadership positions: Assistant Managing Editor of the Contra Costa Times, Deputy Business Editor of the Mercury News, and East Bay Metro Editor of the Bay Area News Group. Additionally, she has served as President and Development Director of the Journalism and Women Symposium, a national organization that provides networking, support, and training for women journalists.

Most recently, she spent a year at Stanford University on a prestigious John S. Knight Journalism Fellowship, in which she developed strategies to empower women in journalism and improve regional news gathering in the Bay Area. She previously studied at Macalester College, London School of Economics, and Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

A Berkeley native, Rowlands has strong ties throughout the Bay Area.

“We are so excited to have Katherine join our team,” says Deborah Kirk, Editorial Director of Diablo Publications. “Her distinguished track record, innovative ideas, and well-proven leadership abilities are tremendous assets. We look forward to working with and learning from Katherine, and we are confident she will help take Diablo magazine to the next level.”

“Diablo has established itself as an important part of the East Bay community,” Rowlands says. “I am eager to lead its team of talented journalists to do more great work to inform, entertain, and engage our readers.”

ABOUT DIABLO MAGAZINE

Covering topics ranging from travel, culture, and personalities to entertainment, recreation, and food, Diablo magazine is written specifically for the San Francisco East Bay market—from Central Contra Costa, into the Oakland and Berkeley hills, and throughout the Tri-Valley. With locally driven editorial content, beautiful photography, and resource listings, Diablo is a unique celebration of the San Francisco East Bay. Published since 1979, Diablo has been recognized for its editorial and design with numerous awards, including previous Maggie Awards for Best Overall Publication and Best Regional and State Magazine in the consumer category.

ABOUT DIABLO CUSTOM PUBLISHING

Diablo Custom Publishing (DCP), a leading custom publisher based in the San Francisco area, provides complete print, online, and mobile custom publishing services to a diverse group of clients, including top-level organizations in the health care and higher education industries, as well as in arts and entertainment, sports, and technology. With more than 30 years of experience and an award-winning creative team, DCP develops integrated marketing solutions that help companies communicate brand value, deepen customer loyalty, and increase revenue.