Skout’s Honor Expands Product Line at SuperZoo 2017

Skout’s Honor, the award-winning pet specialty brand that offers Better, Faster, Stronger cleaning solutions to everyday pet stain and odor problems, today announced the launch of three NEW products at the World Pet Association’s (WPA) SuperZoo 2017 show in Las Vegas (July 25-27, 2017).

The three new items include a Skunk Odor Eliminator, Laundry Booster and Urine Destroyer/Carpet Pad Penetrator – each in a 32oz. pour cap bottle – and will be on display this week in the Skout’s Honor Booth (#3076) and in the NEW PRODUCT SHOWCASE (under the dog category).

“Our team has been busy in product development mode, working to create new items that continue to support pet parents with powerful, reliable and safe solutions to their pet stain and odor problems,” said Macon Brock, founder and chief at Skout's Honor. “These three new products are exciting extensions of the Skout’s Honor product family – and we look forward to getting customer feedback at the show!”

Skunk Odor Eliminator (MSRP: $12.99, 32oz.)



Breaks down and destroys skunk spray and odor molecules on contact

For use on skunked animals, carpets, upholstery and other contaminated surfaces

Green, odor-destroying solution

Laundry Booster Stain & Odor Removal Additive (MSRP: $13.99, 32oz.)



An extra-strength (3X concentrated) solution, powered with BioKore™

Add to laundry cycle to remove tough stains and odors including urine, feces, blood, mud, vomit, sweat and more

Great for pet bedding, clothing, upholstery and other porous materials

Urine Destroyer Carpet Pad Penetrator (MSRP: $13.99, 32oz.)



Breaks down tough urine stains and odors at the molecular level, powered with BioKore™

For use on rugs, carpets, upholstery and other porous, water-safe surfaces

Targeted treatment for hard to reach and stubborn stains below carpet surface

Skout’s Honor products leverage BioKore™ technology and a rapidly biodegradable molecular deodorizer to provide pet owners with Better, Faster, Stronger cleaning solutions. All of the products are non-toxic, plant-derived, biodegradable, bio-renewable, cruelty-free and are always safe to use around pets, family and home.

Buy a bottle, feed an animal in need! As a socially-conscious company, Skout’s Honor donates a day’s worth of food to a shelter animal in need with every product sold through its Skout’s Paw Pledge program. To date, the Paw Pledge has helped to provide more than 1,000,000 meals through a strategic partnership with Rescue Bank.

Skout’s Honor products are available at more than 5,000 pet specialty retail locations worldwide. For distribution and retail inquiries, please contact Shannan Morlas, National Sales Manager, at shannan(at)skoutshonor(dot)com.

About Skout’s Honor

Skout’s Honor is an multiple award-winning company based in Irvine, Calif. that offers BETTER, FASTER, STRONGER cleaning solutions to everyday pet stain and odor problems, including: Stain & Odor Remover, Urine Destroyer, Urine Destroyer & Carpet Pad Penetrator, Odor Eliminator, Skunk Odor Eliminator, Laundry Booster, Patio Cleaner & Deodorizer, Litter Box Deodorizer and Cat Urine & Odor Destroyer. Founded by a team of animal lovers and proud pet parents, the company created its “Skout’s Paw Pledge,” and donates a day’s worth of food for a shelter animal in need with every product sold. For more information on the products and for specific retailers, please visit SkoutsHonor.com

