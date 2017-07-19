Sleepypod's entire travel product lineup has received more top scores in our testing than any pet product brand on the market today. This is truly unprecedented.

The Center for Pet Safety, the 501(c)(3) research and consumer advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety, today awarded Sleepypod with a 5 Star Crash Test Rating for the Clickit Terrain.

In July 2014 Center for Pet Safety published their Crash Test Protocol and Rating Guideline to grade crash protection of pet travel harnesses. As the first scientific approach to pet product safety in the U.S. market, the Safety Harness Crash Test Protocol and Rating system provides essential guidelines for pet product manufacturers. The test protocol, which is a result of the 2013 Harness Crashworthiness Study conducted by Center for Pet Safety and sponsored by Subaru of America outlines a consistent test methodology and evaluation program to ensure pet travel carriers offer crash protection.

“Sleepypod’s commitment to safety has earned another 5 Star Crash Test Rating, this time for their new Clickit Terrain,” stated Lindsey Wolko, Center for Pet Safety founder. “Sleepypod’s entire travel product lineup has received more top scores in our testing than any pet product brand on the market today. This is truly unprecedented.”

Center for Pet Safety encourages manufacturers interested in participating in this rigorous testing and performance program to contact Info(at)CenterForPetSafety(dot)org or call 800.324.3659.

About the Center for Pet Safety®:

The Center for Pet Safety (CPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety. Based in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, the Center for Pet Safety's mission is to have an enduring, positive impact on the survivability, health, safety, and well-being of companion animals and the consumer through scientific research, product testing and education. CPS is not affiliated with the pet products industry and does not accept funding from pet products manufacturers. Welcome to the Science of Pet Safety™. For additional information, visit http://www.CenterForPetSafety.org.