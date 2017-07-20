Mannfolk PR Launches New Fashion Designer Brand Nancy Tran

Mannfolk Public Relations is pleased to announce the signing of new women’s wear fashion label Nancy Tran to spearhead the media launch of its debut collection. Slated to be introduced at the upcoming New York Fashion Week for the Spring Summer 2018 collections, Nancy Tran is a line of day to evening dresses marked by intricate embroidery, original digital prints, and fine silk fabrications. The first collection called “Transformation” is inspired by the seasons’ themes of renewal and change aimed at encouraging women to discover their best potential. Mannfolk PR is conducting a comprehensive publicity campaign for this latest addition to its diverse roster of fashion, beauty and lifestyle clients. Utilizing a nationwide multi-media approach, Mannfolk PR will engage not only upmarket women’s glossies, but all the major, regional and niche publications along with digital outlets such as websites, blogs and social media.

ABOUT NANCY TRAN

Nancy Tran is a former lawyer with a well-honed understanding of both the modern glamour of Western tastes as well as the serene elegance of Eastern sensibilities. Although she started on a more conventional career path at various prestigious law firms and an investment bank in New York, she eventually enrolled in a fashion design associate program at the Fashion Institute of Technology to learn the fundamentals of the métier before totally committing to becoming a full-fledged designer. Her first collection serves as a testament to her personal journey of harnessing the full extent of her creativity and experience, and sharing this collection of sophisticated style with women everywhere. For Nancy Tran this is merely the beginning for what promises to be a global fashion brand.

ABOUT MANNFOLK PR

Recognized as among the country’s most dependable public relations agencies , MANNFOLK PR has offices in New York and Los Angeles with a showroom located in the heart of Hollywood focused on providing celebrity and fashion influencer access to its multi-category clients. The agency specializes in representing a dynamic range of fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands looking to heighten their visibility in a competitive media environment in the US. In its extensive history, Mannfolk PR has helped launch and establish numerous mainstream luxury beauty and fashion brands both in the US and abroad. http://www.mannfolkpr.com