Rob Abernethy

Sterling Administration is proud to announce that Rob Abernethy has joined the team as Sales Director, leading our new business development effort in Dallas, Texas.

Rob joins Sterling with a successful background in healthcare consultative sales in Texas at Cigna, Humana and United Healthcare. At Sterling, he will be charged with new business development of Sterling’s HSA, HRA, FSA, POP and COBRA and Compliance products, primarily through benefits brokers in the Dallas – Ft. Worth region.

Cora Tellez, Sterling’s President and CEO says, “On behalf of the Sterling Family, I am thrilled to welcome Rob to the team.”

Rob lives in the Dallas - Fort Worth area with his family.

About Sterling Administration

Sterling Administration is an independent administrator for HSAs, HRAs, FSAs, POPs and COBRA. Additionally, Sterling offers expert compliance services for ERISA Wrap, Form 5500 Filing, non-discrimination testing, and requirements under the Patient Protection Affordable Care Act (PPACA); it also offers an online benefits enrollment platform in English and Spanish.

Sterling was named a national Best Place to Work by Business Insurance Magazine in 2014. Sterling’s office culture promotes health and wellness, reinforced by daily walks and stretching, led by CEO Cora Tellez. Sterling is based in Oakland, California with remote staff nationwide. Visit Sterling online at http://www.sterlingadministration.com. Visit our YouTube channel for quick instructional videos, and now available - get Sterling's free mobile app for iOS and Android.