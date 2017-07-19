4 Wheel Parts Truck & Jeep Fest Comes to Long Beach, California

Southern California is the heart and soul of custom car culture and for truck and Jeep enthusiasts, the road to building your dream off-road vehicle starts here at Truck & Jeep Fest.

4 Wheel Parts, the global leader in off-road performance product sales and installation, brings the nation’s largest traveling off-road exhibition to Long Beach, California for Truck & Jeep Fest this weekend, July 22-23. For the first time ever, the consumer friendly event brings custom trucks, Jeeps, product demonstrations, factory direct pricing and giveaways from the off-road industry’s premier manufacturers to Southern California’s Long Beach Convention Center for the national touring show’s eighth stop on its 2017 tour.

Admission to Southern California’s premier off-road aftermarket retail show is complimentary and with up to $500,000 of inventory on hand, off-road enthusiasts have the opportunity to purchase some of the industry’s most popular parts and accessories at dramatic discounts. Located in the heart of downtown Long Beach and just twenty minutes from the Long Beach Airport and less than an hour from Los Angeles International Airport, the Long Beach Convention Center’s convenient location is expected to attract enthusiasts from across Southern California for the event.

Doors open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday July 23.

Manufacturer’s representatives will be on hand to provide attendees their expertise with insight on the latest performance accessories including tires, wheels and suspension for trucks, Jeeps and SUVs.

“Southern California is the heart and soul of custom car culture and for truck and Jeep enthusiasts, the road to building your dream off-road vehicle starts here at Truck & Jeep Fest,” said 4 Wheel Parts Events and Advertising Director Brent Goegebuer. “Long Beach is in our backyard here in SoCal and with so many of our manufacturers based here, they are coming out to show off not only their latest products and accessories but many of the cutting edge builds you would only find at industry shows like SEMA. This is a great opportunity to come down to the beach, talk with the industry’s leading experts and pick up some great deals on everything you have been thinking about adding to your ride.”

Throughout both days, visitors to Truck & Jeep Fest will be treated to a variety of promotional giveaways including a chance to win one of two $500 4 Wheel Parts shopping spree certificates.

Long Beach is the eighth stop of the 2017 Truck & Jeep Fest tour that includes nine cities with future events scheduled for Atlanta, Georgia and Orlando, Florida.

What: Long Beach Truck & Jeep Fest – Free Admission

Where: Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach, CA 90802

When: Saturday, July 22, 2017 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 23, 2017 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in off-road truck, Jeep and aftermarket performance products. With 80 locations across the U.S. and Canada and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation’s largest inventory of off-road tires, wheels, lift kits and accessories, 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Life is Better Off-Road™. Visit them at 4wheelparts.com or call toll-free 877-474-4821.