Firebrand Creative is excited to announce they are the recipient of two grants awarded by the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund (BSTF). The BSTF program provides state funds in order to promote long-term, stable economic growth in Montana with financial assistance provided for Economic Job Creation projects and Planning projects.

The first grant Firebrand Creative received will allow for the creation of 10 new jobs in Missoula and assist the agency in growth and development to help match its high-growth trajectory. The second grant will allow Firebrand to complete and implement a virtual curriculum program plan targeted toward teaching small and startup companies how to understand market demand, positioning and sales cycles for selling to various markets.

“It’s companies like Firebrand Creative that are helping grow high-paying jobs in Montana communities,” Montana Department of Commerce Director Pam Haxby-Cote said. “By supporting businesses that create jobs, recruit top talent and stimulate economic development, we are strengthening Montana’s future and each diverse community.”

Firebrand Creative is saying no to business as usual and instead emphasizing sustainable and mission-driven business practices. Having recently opened its Missoula-based office, Firebrand Creative brings its unique global expertise to the local Montana market. With over 25 years of combined international experience across a range of industries, Firebrand Creative is working to solve critical growth challenges that every business faces through integrated strategy, sales and marketing solutions.

“Being awarded the hiring grant will allow us to more quickly scale growth, hiring an additional 10 staff members right here in Missoula,” explained CEO and founder of Firebrand Creative, Amanda K. Larrinaga. “This grant aligns with our mission to create lasting jobs and bringing real, meaningful impact in the Missoula community. Here at Firebrand Creative, we are committed to creating exceptional solutions to real problems - and ensuring high wage jobs for every employee is one way of doing just that.”

Larrinaga went on to say, “Learning we had received a second grant to finish up our virtual curriculum program was a welcome surprise. We’ve spent the last five years creating, testing and optimizing an easy-to-use system with local small businesses, startups and nonprofits serving local communities all across the country. With this additional grant we now we have the opportunity to expand upon the original program and continue to provide easy access to small business and startup owners to teach them how to thrive in today’s economy.”

About the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund: According to office of Governor Steve Bullock, “BSTF this fiscal year has awarded $1.7 million in job creation funds for 249 new jobs and $775,022 in planning funds for 40 projects. Since July 2016, BSTF grants have positively impacted 29 Montana communities.” To learn about BSTF or BSTF grant recipients visit http://marketmt.com/BSTF.

About Firebrand Creative: With offices in Idaho, California and now Montana, Firebrand Creative is Montana’s first and only global agency. Firebrand Creative collaborates with change-makers, those who are mission-driven and community-focused, to create exceptional solutions to real problems and help remarkable businesses make their mark.

As the strategic, holistic and sustainable way to grow your business and leverage your impact, Firebrand Creative is redefining what it means to be a full-service agency. To learn more about Firebrand Creative and its international impact, visit http://www.iamfirebrand.com.