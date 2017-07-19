The joint venture of Austin Commercial and Gilbane Building Company, nationally recognized leaders in construction services, has been selected by the City of Houston as the Construction Manager for the delivery of the Houston Airport System Mickey Leland International Terminal located at George Bush International Airport.

The new terminal will be larger than the existing terminal in terms of size and operational capacity and will have enhanced features through contemporary design to include spacious ticket counters, expanded security checkpoints, waiting areas, modern concessions, clubrooms and restroom facilities. The facility is planned for 12 wide-body gates, including two gates for A380 aircraft, primarily on two double-loaded pier concourses. These gates will also be able to accommodate up to 20 narrow-body aircraft in alternative configurations.

The project includes connections to other airport facilities, terminal processor facilities at the Federal Inspection Services (FIS) in Terminal E, and a connection to Terminal B. In addition, the project will feature associated landside, apron, and utilities components. The City of Houston had a preconstruction phase MBE/WBE level of participation of 10%. The Austin/Gilbane team plan to exceed that requirement by 50%.

“Austin Commercial looks forward to constructing its seventh major international terminal and having the opportunity to build another landmark project in the Houston community,” said Steve Penson, Vice President with Austin Commercial.

“We are excited to be part of such a prominent project for the City of Houston and the Houston Airport System as we continue more than three decades of service to this great community and our city,” said Dan Gilbane, Southwest Division Leader with Gilbane Building Company.

