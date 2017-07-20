Figure 1.1: Aspects of the Business Represented by Business Architecture While working on the BIZBOK® Guide, I've learned more about the practice and application of business architecture, met peers in different industries around the world, and applied what I learned. Chris Payne, Business Architect, Insurance Australia Ltd. Past News Releases RSS Business Architecture Guild...

The Business Architecture Guild® is pleases to announce that A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge (BIZBOK® Guide )v 6.0 is now available for member download. This release is dedicated to the many members who contributed to this effort through Guild collaborative teams.

Non-members may download the Part 1 Introduction for free at http://www.businessarchitectureguild.org. Version 6.0 changes reflect maturation of industry best practices, new industry definitions, maturing reference models, and growing interest in business architecture tool options.

Highlights of this release include:

Addition of Common Industry Reference Model

Expansion and standardization of the financial services, insurance, and healthcare industry reference models

Addition of the Business Architecture Tool Evaluator™, allowing businesses to formalize tool selection

Addition of Scale Agile Framework discussion

Streamlining of business architecture domain view, addition of new business architecture definition, and introduction of operating model discussion

Capability mapping updates including aligning examples to best practices, new mapping best practices, and additional refinements

Restructuring of value stream content to clarify value derivation, value stream navigation, and parallelism, and moving alternative mapping options to an appendix

Addition of new definitions for enterprise, data, application, and technical architecture

Refinement of enterprise architecture framework

Updates to SOA mapping discussion

Refinement of business / IT transformation discussion with new examples and figure updates

The Business Architecture Guild produces A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) in a series of iterative stages to incorporate the practice-based experience and expertise of Guild members who represent a large and growing community of practice. Each content release builds upon previous releases, expanding the breadth of practice and depth of content. This community of practice represents hundreds of organizations, in multiple industries, across six continents.

The primary purpose of the Business Architecture Guild® is “to promote best practices and expand the knowledgebase of the business architecture discipline.” The Guild is an international, not-for-profit, member-based organization that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source of A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and providers of the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® program, which certifies business architects worldwide. For more information visit http://www.businessarchitectureguild.org.