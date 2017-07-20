JBS United presented Dr. John Patience with the 2017 John B. Swisher Leadership Award on June 7, 2017 at the World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa.

The John B. Swisher Leadership Award is an annual honor presented to an individual who exemplifies extraordinary leadership qualities and who has made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of the swine industry.

“We are honored to award Dr. Patience with the 2017 John B Swisher Leadership Award,” remarked Doug Webel, Ph.D., President and CEO of JBS United. “Dr. Patience is a noteworthy leader in the field. His work with the students at Iowa State University is leaving a lasting impact on the swine industry.”

Dr. Patience, Professor at Iowa State University, is recognized nationally for his leadership in animal agriculture. For the past 9 years, Dr. Patience has worked in the Department of Animal Science at Iowa State. Prior to that, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of both PSC Elstow Research Farm, Inc and of Prairie Swine Centre, Inc.

His numerous awards and recognitions include the New Frontiers in Animal Nutrition Award from the Federation of Animal Science Societies / American Feed Industry Association, the Animal Industry Service Award from the American Society of Animal Science, the Lifetime Achievement Award from Alberta Pork Congress, and the Award for Excellence in Nutrition and Meat Sciences, from the Canadian Society of Animal Science, to name a few.

“The impact that Dr. Patience has made in animal agriculture, and the knowledge and experience that he is sharing with his students at Iowa State made him the perfect candidate for this award,” explained Dr. Webel.”

“I am particularly grateful to Mr. Swisher and the legacy he has created at JBS United,” said Dr. Patience. “My students and I visited them at their head office in Sheridan, Indiana, and at that time Mr. Swisher joined us and shared his view of the history of the feed industry, his vision for his company and his enthusiasm for the future.”

“My students were struck by his generosity of spirit and his dedication, not just to his own family and his company, but also to the whole agriculture community. JBS United has retained this spirit and this perspective for all these years.”

As part of the honor, JBS United has contributed $5,000 to the Department of Animal Science at Iowa State University.

About JBS United

JBS United, founded in 1956, is dedicated to providing research-based solutions that create value for its partners in animal agriculture. JBS United offers livestock nutrition and health products globally through the JBS United or affiliate brands. While the organization’s headquarters are in Sheridan, Indiana, the sales staff and team members stretch from the East Coast to the West to assist customers with their business needs. In total, the JBS United operation extends to 23 countries, including South Korea, the Philippines, and locations in South America and Europe. The company, originally known as United Feeds, set itself apart from the competition by intimately getting to know customers and understanding what they needed to be more successful. That guiding principle continues to be the foundation of JBS United. To learn more, visit JBSUnited.com