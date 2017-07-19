Airy Jeanine An entertainer on the rise, Airy Jeanine is on a mission to create a body of work that explores various facets of life experiences from her youthful and keenly perceptive vantage point.

Although she calls New Jersey her home, Airy Jeanine is ready to break out to the worldwide stage. In 2015, she brought you the videos for "Mama's Girl", an empowering visual showing a young woman being true to herself; and "Do You", a sincere and sentimental track that shows maturity and poise on a level rare for an artist as young as she is.

An entertainer on the rise, Airy Jeanine is on a mission to create a body of work that explores various facets of life experiences from her youthful and keenly perceptive vantage point. Her training began with ballet and acting lessons at a young age, with musical and vocal training added soon after. Airy Jeanine cites Ariana Grande, and her character Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon's Victorious, as a major influence, further noting powerhouses Adele, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and Passenger as artists she draws inspiration from. She continues to develop her talents, always ready to learn new instruments and improve her songwriting skills.

"Mama's Girl", and “Do You” reached #1 on IMN (Independent Music Network), scored National Radio Hits Top 10, and gained an impactful, notable Billboard Indicator Top 30 and 27 spots; “Mama’s Girl” also received the 2015 Video of the Year award from IMN. Outside of music, Airy Jeanine has completed a comedic and dramatic TV Pilot, "Airy Jeanine and Friends", which is geared towards teen and young adult audiences. She is also altruistic as well, doing supportive fundraising work to help find a cure for cancer.

Airy Jeanine's latest effort is the music video for "Everywhere". The video opens with Airy Jeanine and her beau lounging on a boat on the Hudson River between midtown NYC and the beautiful Palisades of New Jersey. Underneath, an infectious electronic beat backs powerful and emotional lyrics as the river scenes alternate with shots of her dancing on the Coney Island beach and boardwalk with her friends. "We'll become the light and take our magic / anywhere and everywhere", she sings as she and her beloved play games and enjoy each other's company on the boardwalk.

