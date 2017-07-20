"With a continued focus on only using ingredients that embody natural healing properties, we have our sights set on developing purpose-driven products that are accessible, flavorful and contribute to a lifestyle built for longevity." - Reuben Canada

Jin+Ja, the deliciously powerful health and wellness brand founded in 2009, announces the launch of Jin+Ja Super Greens, a new non-GMO, vegan and paleo plant-based nutrition aimed to help customers achieve optimal health through its proprietary blend of beneficial antioxidants, premium fatty acids and detoxifying herbs and plants. Jin+Ja Super Greens is the brand’s first new product line in eight years and serves as a natural and complementary expansion to its already well-known and flagship product, Jin+Ja Drink, a revitalizing elixir packed with a mix of fresh ginger, cayenne, lemon, mint and green tea.

Positioned as the complete superfood combination, Jin+Ja Super Greens is the easiest and most effective way to drink yourself healthy enabling customers to consume the ideal amount of essential greens, antioxidants, fatty acids and natural detoxifiers each day resulting in a clean body and high-performance. To experience maximum benefits, individuals should mix one scoop of the raspberry and blueberry flavored blend with eight ounces or more of water, juice or smoothie up to three times per day.

“Jin+Ja has always been rooted in delivering quality health-on-the-go solutions to consumers and I am beyond excited to add Jin+Ja Super Greens to our current product offerings,” says creator Reuben Canada. “With a continued focus on only using ingredients that embody natural healing properties, we have our sights set on developing purpose-driven products that are accessible, flavorful and contribute to a lifestyle built for longevity. This expansion is just a preview of what we have planned for the future.”

The company partnered with its network of health and nutrition experts to help bring the product to life. Jin+Ja Super Greens is currently available for pre-order exclusively online. While pricing can vary with size of order, the suggested web pricing is $54.95. For more information, visit http://www.drinkjinja.com.

ABOUT JIN+JA

Jin+Ja is a deliciously powerful health and wellness brand, offering health-on-the-go solutions online and in-stores worldwide. Positioned as a leader in the food and beverage space since 2009, Jin+Ja offers two products that provide complete superfood combinations: Jin+Ja Drink, a refreshing elixir packed with a mix of fresh ginger, cayenne, lemon, mint and green tea, and Jin+Ja Super Greens, a non-GMO, vegan and paleo plant-based nutrition blend. Jin+Ja uses ingredients that embody natural healing properties and formulates purpose-driven products that are accessible, flavorful and contribute to a lifestyle built for longevity. Jin+Ja’s products are available for purchase online at http://www.drinkjinja.com and in select retailers around the world. For more information, visit http://www.drinkjinja.com.