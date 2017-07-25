“No one since Junior Walker has brought saxophone and vocals in one package to the forefront of modern music, with a raucous tone and abandon,” says bandmate Randy Jacobs

Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers will release their first studio album September 15th on Pretty Good For A Girl Records. Recorded over five days at EastWest Studios in Hollywood with legendary blues rock producer Kevin “Caveman” Shirley (Led Zepplin, Joe Bonamassa, The Black Crowes, Aerosmith), the LP is a compilation of 11 gritty blues and rock tracks about adversity, triumph and life lessons. Two-time GRAMMY® nominee Mindi Abair enlisted master blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa and 2017 Contemporary Blues GRAMMY® winner Fantastic Negrito to infuse their signature sound and style. The first single “Vinyl” is being sourced to AAA, Blues and Americana radio.

Since her debut in 2000, Mindi has released seven solo albums, and most recently, a live album with The Boneshakers. She’s collaborated on stage and in the studio with a wide cross-section of legendary peers, all helping to solidify her status as one of the most recognized and in-demand saxophonists. During her career, she has garnered ten #1 radio hits, six Top 5 solo records and two #1 spots on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz album chart. Following a two season run as the featured saxophonist on American Idol, resulting in her touring with Aerosmith, Abair released her solo album Wild Heart in 2014. The album, which included collaborations with the late Gregg Allman, Joe Perry and Trombone Shorty, showcased an edgier side to the saxophonist/vocalist and earned her a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. When it came time to tour the album, she recruited longtime friend and The Boneshakers founder Randy Jacobs (Bonnie Raitt, Was Not Was, Willie Nelson) to inject his brand of Detroit Blues Rock to the live shows. She and the band had an irrefutable chemistry that quickly lead to a permanent creative collaboration. Their first record, Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers LIVE in Seattle was recorded during their first official show together and released September 2015.

After touring non-stop for two years, Mindi and the band headed into the studio earlier this year to record their sophomore album. Five days at EastWest Studios resulted in an 11-song compilation that showcases her prowess, artistic versatility and wide-ranging musical influences. Bandmate Randy Jacobs commented “No one since Junior Walker has brought saxophone and vocals in one package to the forefront of modern music, with a raucous tone and abandon.”

Written in less than two hours with Nashville-based writer Jerry Flowers, the single “Vinyl” is a pulse thumping, rock fueled soul track that lyrically likens a needle fitting into the groove of a vinyl record with falling in love…“I’m in your groove like a needle on vinyl”. “Play To Win” written with Rob Kleiner (Sia, ZZ Ward, Cee Lo Green) and Patrick Windsor is an anthemic track featuring heavy-hitting, meaty guitar riffs and driving drums fit for an arena. Featuring modern day King of Blues Joe Bonamassa, on “Pretty Good For A Girl” Abair shares her disdain for the regularly doled out backhanded compliment, while making a statement about self-empowerment. This arousing track is peppered with boisterous sax and gritty, face-melting blues guitar riffs from Bonamassa. During a writing session in Oakland with 2017 GRAMMY® winner Fantastic Negrito, he played her “She Don’t Cry No More,” written for a women who was a mother-like figure to him. This emotionally evocative rootsy blues song chronicles her story of no longer being in pain and suffering after her passing.

“Everyone is such a force of nature in this band,” says Mindi. “I wanted to create the right vehicle to showcase everyone and capture the swagger of what we do live.”

Track List: Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers The EastWest Sessions (available wherever digital music is sold)

1. “Vinyl”

2. “Not That Kind of Girl”

3. “Play To Win”

4. “Pretty Good For A Girl” feat. Joe Bonamassa

5. “Let Me Hear It From You” feat. Sweet Pea Atkinson

6. “Live My Life”

7. “Freedom”

8. “Had To Learn The Hard Way”

9. “She Don’t Cry No More” feat. Fantastic Negrito

10. “Done Me Wrong”

11. “I Love To Play The Saxophone”

About Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers:

Together since early 2015, Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers includes Mindi Abair (Saxophone, Vocals), Randy Jacobs (Guitar, Vocals), Sweet Pea Atkinson (Vocals), Rodney Lee (Keys), Derek Frank (Bass, Vocals), and Third Richardson (Drums, Vocals). While Mindi has released seven solo albums and collected two Grammy nominations, LIVE from Seattle was her first album with The Boneshakers. When she’s not touring as Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers, the Berklee graduate can often be found recording and touring with a wide array of legendary peers: Joe Perry, Trombone Shorty, Booker T. Jones, Aerosmith, Bobby Rush, Keb’ Mo’, Adam Sandler, Duran Duran, Lalah Hathaway and the Backstreet Boys.

