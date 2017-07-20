Judit Sharon - CEO of OnPage Corporation The OnPage – ConnectWise integration was a great success from its initial release about a year ago. We are proud to be the solution of choice for so many MSP organizations and happy to enhance the integration to improve SLAs

OnPage, the industry’s leading mobile critical messaging and Incident Alert Management System, today announces its enhanced integration with ConnectWise Manage. ConnectWise Manage is the ticketing solution used by 2 out of every 3 incident responders to manage their customers’ critical events. With the enhanced functionality, OnPage can now streamline the incident resolution lifecycle and provide ConnectWise Manage ticket updates from within the OnPage application on a mobile phone.

“The OnPage – ConnectWise integration was a great success from its initial release about a year ago” said Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage Corporation. “We are proud to be the solution of choice for so many MSP organizations and happy to enhance the integration to improve SLAs”.

With the enhanced integration, OnPage eliminates the need for multiple processes and allows MSP incident responders to update the status of a ticket with the simple click of a button on their OnPage application from the mobile device. Responders can also effectively manage their SLAs and create ticket updates in real-time, which increases the accuracy of post-incident reporting.

Improving Visibility

With the new integration, MSP Incident responders not only ensure full visibility into the incident when they write back to the ConnectWise Manage ticket from their OnPage application, but also receive multiple options for managing their SLA from their mobile device:

“In Progress” – Allows incident responders to acknowledge the incident and indicate that they are working to resolve the incident.

“Closed” – This important feature signals that the incident has been resolved and that the responder can move on to the next ticket.

All updates to the ConnectWise Manage tickets are done in real time. A thread of all replies from the OnPage application to the ConnectWise platform are saved within the ticket to make the process of post-incident reporting and incident management more effective.

About OnPage

OnPage is the industry’s leading Incident Alert Management Platform. Built around the incident resolution lifecycle, the OnPage platform enables organizations to get the most out of their digitization investments, ensuring that sensors and monitoring systems have a reliable means to escalate important issues to the right person immediately.

OnPage’s escalation policies, redundancies, and scheduling algorithms ensure that a critical message is never missed. Infinitely more reliable and secure than emails, text messages and phone calls combined, OnPage reduces incident resolution time thereby improves the productivity and digital operations of your business.