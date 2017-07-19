Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel Employees Answer the Call for Help

Patti Ibert poses with a recent donation made by the employees of Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel. Our employees wanted to come together to support our community and we are proud to be able to make this donation.

Employees at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel presented a large donation to the Emergency Aid Center, for United Way of South Louisiana. The needs of the center have never been greater and employees came together at two recent employee functions to donate non-perishable items to help relieve the strain on the EAC’s resources.

“With the children out of school and the current economy, the needs of families are great,” said Director Patti Ibert at Emergency Aid Center. “I have never seen the pantry so bare,” Ibert continued. The center is the only food bank in West St. Mary Parish.

“Our employees wanted to come together to support our community and we are proud to be able to make this donation,” Linda Neezey, Manager of Human Resources at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel.

Though local organizations, businesses, and private citizens are still donating, there is still a great need. The center located at 106 Commercial Street, Franklin accepts donations most days of the week, however, as Ibert stated, “we also accept personal hygiene items.” For more information on the Emergency Aid Center, call (337) 828-0921.

Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel and the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana are proud contributors to several local charities and nonprofits for the greater common good of the people of Acadiana.

