Axonom, a global provider of configure, price, quote (CPQ) software, today announces its Powertrak Visual CPQ solution suite was listed in Gartner’s June 2017 Innovation Insight for Visual Configuration report. The report lists fifteen representative visual configurator vendors; providing key findings and recommendations, benefits and uses, and risks for prospective customers.

According to Gartner, Inc., the world’s leading information technology research and advisory company, “Companies that implement visual configuration solutions see significant improvement in their deal win rate, lower costs for drafting computer-aided design (CAD) drawings, less rework in the factory and lower carrying costs for samples at retail locations. The first organizations to adopt it in their industry experience substantial competitive advantage and cost savings. Competitors will have to react quickly with their own visual configuration initiatives to remain competitive.”

Salsbury Industries - Mailboxes.com, the industry leader in manufacturing and distributing quality commercial and residential mailboxes, recognized the need for a dynamic and visually enhanced product configuration system for the mailbox industry. “Since the launch of our 2D visual 4C mailbox configurator, we have seen significant increases in orders, and improvements in usability, engagement and most importantly customer satisfaction,” said Mark Eu, Salsbury Industries - Mailboxes.com.

Gartner, Inc., adds, “The most advanced 3D visualization tools support "hot spots" and "docking points," where the user can interact directly with the 3D image.”

“Powertrak Visual CPQ and VRoom (virtual reality) offer the most realistic, virtual picture of a fitness facility or product design,” said Guy Brown, sales manager at Summit Commercial Fitness. “It’s an effective solution that quickly navigates us through the first step of facility designs to the delivery process. As a result, our sales volume has increased 30%, while the sales/order management time commitment has decreased.”

Powertrak 2D and 3D Product Configurator is a visual quoting, ordering, and configuration solution designed for manufacturers to sell make-to-order products on their website or through a complex network of distributors, dealers and value-added resellers. The cloud-based platform specializes in interactive drag-and-drop technology for both 2D renderings and 3D models, floor space planning (FSP), dynamic wiring automation, and extending the configuration experience to virtual reality.

“We feel this Gartner report validates what prospective customers have been requesting out of CPQ software for years,” said Mike Belongie, COO at Axonom. “For a number of manufacturers with big-ticket products, providing an image of the configured product is not enough. They are finding that consumers desire participation and increasing control of the configuration process. Empowering consumers with full interaction of visual product models, freely placing them in a designed environment, and experiencing the final design in virtual or augmented reality is a significant advantage to closing the deal.”

