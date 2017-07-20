Two Film Producers Expand Silver Screen Rentals to Georgia

"Watching the growth of film and television in Georgia has been exhilarating."

Silver Screen Rentals, the largest locations equipment and service provider in Louisiana, has expanded to Atlanta, Georgia, the film production capital of the world.

When Silver Screen Rentals was founded in 2009, films shooting in Louisiana had difficulty finding many location department specialty items for rent. Silver Screen offered a one-call solution with a large inventory of tents, air conditioners, generators, tables and chairs, flooring, makeup stations and other necessities. As of 2017, it has serviced over 350 films, commercials and television series. The company now offers the same service to Georgia.

“I’ve been in the film business for thirty years, and I started my career as a locations manager,” says Dave Pomier, a veteran producer and managing member of Silver Screen Rentals. “Films shooting on location often have great difficulty finding the specialty equipment they need, much less from one vendor. We want to make it easy for them.”

Earlier this year, Pomier and Wright acquired Silver Screen after realizing the need for a one-stop locations company wasn’t limited to Louisiana. The company then relocated three veteran employees from New Orleans to Atlanta and hired ten locals, creating an experienced team of thirteen as it opened its doors. Pomier expects that number to climb considerably in its first year.

“When making a film or television series, time is a precious resource,” says Pomier. “Our team has the experience to identify what a production needs and then deliver, setup and takedown equipment quickly at any time, day or night. We really place an emphasis on great service.”

In 2016, Georgia hosted seventeen feature films, propelling it past California, New York and Louisiana to become the most popular destination for film production in the world. Blockbuster budgets for Marvel movies contributed to the estimated $2.02 billion dollars directly spent in the state that year, and Georgia continues to be a favorite of the Disney-owned studio. In 2017, the State of Georgia estimated the industry’s total economic impact at over $9.5 billion.

“Watching the growth of the film and television industry in Georgia has been exhilarating,” says Bryan Wright, Silver Screen’s CEO and managing member. “We’re excited to now be a part of that growth.”

Dave Pomier is a veteran film producer, production manager and former locations manager with over thirty-six years of experience in film production. He has produced films all over the world, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Shanghai, China. His past credits include Free State of Jones, Looper, Self/less, Cleaner, Seeking Justice, Spike Lee’s She Hate Me, 25th Hour and Miracle at St. Anna, Oliver Stone’s U-Turn and the Coen Bros’ Raising Arizona.

Bryan Wright is a film producer and film finance consultant. After starting his film career as a Louisiana locations manager on Jumper, Miracle at St. Anna and Cadillac Records, Wright helped produce and finance his first feature in 2008, The Way of War starring Cuba Gooding, Jr. In 2009, he founded Inner Media Capital, where he served as an executive producer, financier and production consultant on over 40 movies. In 2014, Wright took his broad range of film finance experience and founded 33 Pictures. Zipper, his first film under that banner, premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. His past credits also include Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Left Behind (2014), American Horror House and The Chameleon.

Silver Screen Rentals was founded in 2009 as the first full-service location equipment rentals company in Louisiana. Created to cater to the specific and time-sensitive needs of the film industry, Silver Screen offers everything a locations department needs: a large assortment of tents, portable air conditioners and heaters, generators, temporary flooring, tables & chairs, makeup stations, passenger vans, carts, dollies and more. Silver Screen Rentals’ new location is 5169 Southridge Parkway, Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, call 404.445.5534 or visit http://www.silverscreenrentals.com.