CommLab India Poised to Host Learning Event in the US and Canada

CommLab India, a global leader in offering custom e-learning solutions is hosting an interactive seminar, Overcoming Barriers of Scale, Speed and Cost to Train Your Global Workforce, across the US and Canada.

The event is hands-on, collaborative, draws on peer learning and highly participative. It will explore the role of technology in designing, delivering, and rolling out online training for global audiences. Peers and practitioners will facilitate case studies, present their experiences, discuss and share innovative ways to solve global training challenges, with a limited group of fellow professionals.

This unique event that shuns mundane theory in favor of practical aspects will be held in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York in the US, and Toronto, Canada.

CommLab often conducts educational seminars to share its learning gleaned from the best of organizations worldwide. Elaborating on this seminar, RK Prasad, the CEO of CommLab India said "This event is our endeavor to give members of eLearning fraternity the opportunity to network with peers and gain practical insights from practitioners on using technology to overcome training barriers."

Participation is limited to a select few, chosen for what they bring to the table and how they will benefit by the seminar. For more details, and to reserve your seat, click here.

About CommLab India

CommLab India LLP is a leading learning solutions company with expertise in design and development of eLearning courses, since 2000. Its learning solutions include eLearning course development, mLearning solutions, conversion of legacy courses into the mobile compatible HTML5 format, translation of online courses and hosting and managing training materials on LMS.

CommLab has worked with organizations in various industries such as finance, insurance, manufacturing and healthcare. Based in India, it is a preferred vendor to several Fortune 500 companies, such as Alcoa, Mettler-Toledo and Pepco Holding Inc. and has an ongoing relationship with organizations such as SAI Global and Unilever.