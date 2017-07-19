Party Kids America Drops Prices of All Inflatables by $40

Party Kids America (http://www.partykidsamerica.com) has reduced the rental price of its inflatables by $40.

“It’s summertime!” company spokesperson Kirk West explains, “We want to make sure as many people in the Pearland Texas area get to rent our fun inflatable products for their birthday parties, community events, block parties and more.”

Party Kids America’s inflatables include wet and dry slides, bounce houses and combo slides. Branded bouncers, like Disney Princess, Finding Dory and pirates make it easy to rent inflatables that coordinate with your event’s theme.

“Our price reduction reaffirms our commitment to providing the best inflatable equipment at the most affordable prices to our clients. We are pleased to offer this special pricing in conjunction with our free delivery and setup (in select areas) and our always outstanding customer service,” says West.

Party Kids America also provides event planners and rental equipment, such as food concession items, tables, chairs, photo booths and linens, in one convenient location so party hosts can quickly and affordably get everything they need to make their event a success.

Party Kids America is a one-stop solution for unlimited fun. Visit partykidsamerica.com/inflatable-rental to learn more about this discount offer and plan the best party on the block.

About Party Kids America

Party Kids America is where fun is unlimited! This family-owned and operated company servicing Pearland (and area) is devoted to providing honest, reliable, safe services and products. This means a variety of colorful bouncers, inflatables, and concession rental products at affordable prices. Products are inspected and cleaned between each rental, and professional setup of the inflatables is provided. Look to Party Kids America for your next house party, birthday party, community event, carnival, family reunion, wedding and more.

Party Kids America

Pearland, TX

77584

Email: info@partykidsamerica.com

Phone: 832-338-5611

