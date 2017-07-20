AgencyEquity, a premier website for insurance agency owners, is announcing a new directory of insurance carriers that features up-to-date financial strength ratings provided by A.M. Best. This comprehensive database gives agency principals 24/7 access to detailed information on over 1000 carrier groups and over 2000 A.M. Best Ratings.

Joseph Totah, president of AgencyEquity’s parent company Strategic Agencies, LLC said, “Carrier appointments are part of an agency's strategy. We are excited to be able to offer this new resource to our agency customers.”

Insurance agencies often seek appointments with new carriers to fill needs their existing carriers cannot meet as well as provide more options to their clientele. The new AgencyEquity directory enables agency owners who are seeking new carrier appointments to easily research prospects. The A.M. Best financial strength ratings will be updated every three months for every carrier in the directory. A.M. Best is the oldest and most widely recognized provider of insurance carrier ratings, financial data and news. Its financial strength ratings are letter grades that indicate a carrier's ability to pay claims.

Barry Finan, CPCU, commercial relationship manager with A.M. Best's data support services, said, “I had the pleasure of working with Joe Totah to provide him and his team with A.M. Best information that will be used within the AgencyEquity.com website. Joe has a passion for the insurance industry and we wish him much success in his endeavors.”

The directory lists over 1000 carrier groups (such as Travelers Companies or AIG), along with the individual carriers that belong to the group. For example, there are ten carriers within the Travelers Companies group, and the ratings of each of those carriers will be updated quarterly. With an average of 2 carriers per group, the directory will list financial strength ratings and details on over 2000 insurance carriers.

The easy-to-use search tool allows users to search for carriers by type (direct writer, life/health, large multi-line property and casualty, etc.); states in which they do business; and type of coverage. In addition to the A.M. Best ratings, the listings provide details and links to valuable information such as:



Carrier home pages

Directories of their current appointed agents

Agency appointment information

States in which they do business

Carrier size

Totah added, “AgencyEquity is the go-to site for insurance agencies who are looking for strategic resources. We value our insurance agency customers and are always looking for ways to bring them more resources. We further feel that having the A.M. Best ratings will help agencies make good decisions about which carriers meet their minimum standards.”

The directory, available free of charge to AgencyEquity.com customers, can be found at https://www.agencyequity.com/listings/insurance-carrier-directory.

AgencyEquity.com is the website where insurance agency principals, executives, and producers make connections for agency acquisitions, mergers, cluster memberships, carrier appointments, and other strategic management needs. Along with its sister sites InsuranceNewsletters.com and RiskLookup.com, provides insurance industry professionals and organizations resources for doing business competitively in the modern world.