Cupix announces strategic investment from ZIGBANG

Cupix, a company that provides state-of-the-art photogrammetry software which can create 3D virtual reality content from photos in a fully automated way, announced that ZIGBANG, the #1 residential property online marketplace provider boasting 20 million users in South Korea, invested in Cupix. In addition to the equity investment, the companies also announced their intent to jointly develop and deploy true-to-life 3D virtual tours aimed at enabling ZIGBANG's users to experience properties online in the most realistic way.

"The virtual reality technology will transform the real estate industry for certain, but there will also be a series of hurdles we should overcome to facilitate the consumer adoption," said Simon Seockhoon Bae, CEO, Cupix. "We are truly excited about this opportunity to partner with ZIGBANG which is by far the most popular online real estate marketplace in South Korea. Two companies are committed to delivering on the shared vision of the future."

"The entire consumer experience of the virtual tour should be on par with potential home buyers' expectations. Furthermore, the total cost of content creation is also a major factor when it comes to massive scale deployment," said Seongwoo Ahn, CEO, ZIGBANG. "Cupix's top-notch technology enables the highly cost-effective virtual tour production which is crucial when you want to deal with millions of properties a year."

About Cupix

Cupix (http://www.cupix.com) is a cloud-based VR/MR software company founded in late 2015, in South Korea. Cupix develops and markets an innovative photogrammetry solution that can create the 3D geometry scene automatically using 360-degree photos as a primary input. Also, the solution provides various functionalities such as dimension measurement, information annotations, and simulating virtual objects. Two major applications of the solution are the 3D documentation of construction sites and the real estate virtual tour tool.

About ZIGBANG

ZIGBANG (http://company.zigbang.com/en) founded in 2010 and launched the ZIGBANG mobile app and Website in 2012 which is the largest residential property online marketplace in South Korea. ZIGBANG boasts twenty million users and tens of thousands of real estate agents as service subscribers and provides potential home buyers with accurate information about properties. The company’s ultimate goal is to help people not only find better places to live but also improve their experience in every way possible.