XtalPi Inc., a pharmaceutical technology company offering intelligent digital drug development solutions to empower more efficient pharmaceutical research, is joining forces with AMRI SSCI, LLC (SSCI), a division of Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), to identify solid forms of small molecules, and design experimental conditions according to computational results. An initial proof-of-concept study is underway to show how such computational results may increase the efficiency of laboratory work and reduce the amount of time needed to produce robust experimental results. This collaboration serves to explore and showcase how XtalPi’s algorithm-based solution could accelerate the drug solid-form screening and designing process.

Traditional drug solid-form research has been known to be highly empirical, time-consuming, and prone to uncertainties. XtalPi’s pioneering solid-form screening and designing platform uses groundbreaking algorithms that run high-performance computing in the cloud to provide crucial insights on the structure and physiochemical properties of small molecules. Such information allows scientists to design experimental conditions that may improve the chances of success and conduct more targeted screening, which can reduce the time needed for solid-form research while at the same time increase the accuracy.

“SSCI has more than a quarter century of expertise working with top pharmaceutical companies on solid-state research and development,” said Shuhao Wen, Ph.D., chairman and co-founder of XtalPi. “In leveraging XtalPi’s intelligent digital drug development platform and SSCI’s unique solid-form screening capabilities, this collaboration can pave the way to a new pharmaceutical solid-form research and development paradigm that is more effective and accurate. This collaboration will also help us refine and streamline the XtalPi platform and solutions for future industry partnerships.”



“The industry is starting to embrace crystal structure prediction, which has proven its value in solid-form screening . As we enter this new era, SSCI is thrilled to contribute our expertise to this pilot program and collaborate with XtalPi to improve overall the efficiency and success rate of drug development,” said Stephan Boerrigter, Ph.D., senior research investigator at SSCI.

About XtalPi

XtalPi Inc. is a pharmaceutical technology company focused on developing intelligent digital drug development solutions that increase the efficiency and success rate of the crucial stages of drug design and development. Its current offerings include an artificial intelligence and quantum chemistry-based drug solid-form screening and designing platform that uses state-of-the-art algorithms to provide fast, accurate, and exhaustive calculations on complicated small-molecule drug compounds. Its pioneering technologies have won XtalPi industry approval and long-term contracts with top international pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit http://www.xtalpi.com.

About SSCI

AMRI SSCI, LLC (SSCI), a division of AMRI (NASDAQ: AMRI), provides industry leading contract solid-state and analytical testing services and exists to help companies in the pharmaceutical, food, agrochemical, and other chemical industries develop better products and get them to market more quickly. SSCI provides comprehensive cGMP research and analytical services in the characterization and chemistry of solid materials, with particular expertise in small and large molecules being investigated for pharmaceutical use. To learn more about SSCI's solid-state and analytical chemistry services and capabilities, please contact 1-800-375-2179 | http://www.ssci-inc.com.

