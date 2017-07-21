KiraKira Studios partners with Synergy Media for UK wide brand launch

KiraKira Studios is an innovative skincare and beauty brand, inspired and influenced by the Japanese approach to beauty. Bringing together traditional Japanese philosophy with ingredients and methods designed to deliver optimum results for Western Skin, the brand creates high performance skincare and make-up products that are free from harmful chemicals, cruelty-free, and made from at least 80% natural ingredients.

With bases in Nottingham and East London, but working with clients all over the world, Synergy Media is a Digital Transformation specialist, providing a wide range of digital services including digital marketing, digital innovation, art direction, website design and development, social media, and much more.

Renate Bergman, Founder, Kira Kira Studios, said: “When it came to launching our brand in the UK, we wanted to ensure that we reached out to as many people as possible, giving everyone in the UK the opportunity to try our fabulous range of products and reap the benefits of the Japanese approach to skincare.

“When we were looking for a digital agency to work with, Synergy Media seemed like the perfect fit. As well as working on UK product launches, they’ve also got plenty of experience of supporting companies across Asia – they had everything we were looking for!”

Working together to put together a strategy that would optimise exposure and results, the two companies devised a comprehensive, integrated marketing campaign that would allow KiraKira Studios to introduce their innovative and natural skin scare ingredients to the UK, create a loyal customer base, optimise brand visibility, and make a real impact in the statured UK cosmetics market.

The integrated campaign brought together a number of tools and strategies across all channels, including SEO Outreach, PPC Optimisation, PR, Video Content, and Operations Support, in order to reach out to the brand’s core audience, identified as women in the UK, aged 20 – 45.

Anthony Godley, CEO, Synergy Media, said: “KiraKira Studios made contact with us in Spring 2017, looking for some expert help to launch their cosmetics brand in the UK. After many hours of discussion, we were able to put together a strategy that would allow KiraKira to bring their brand and their innovative cosmetics to the UK marketplace.

“ We’ve put together a broad, multi-channelled digital strategy, including the re-invention of their core brand website, a broad search marketing campaign, social media, public relations, and wider logistics and process support across the UK.”

KiraKira Studios is due to launch in the UK in August 2017, offering a range of Japanese-inspired and manufactured beauty and skin care products to the UK market.

