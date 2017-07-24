UFX Announces Partnership with Football Mastermind Andrés Iniesta

UFX.com & Andres Iniesta I am delighted to join UFX as Brand Ambassador and look forward to a long and successful partnership. Focus and determination help me achieve my goals.

UFX.com announces a new strategic partnership with international football legend, Andrés Iniesta.

London: July 24, 2017 -- Today, leading online broker UFX.com announced that football superstar, Andrés Iniesta, has joined the company as international brand ambassador.

Iniesta began his professional career with FC Barcelona in 1996, where he remains an integral player of the football club today. He has captained their Under-15 team and currently plays central midfield, in addition to acting as captain of the Spanish Club and the Spanish National team.

The sports superstar is often referred to as the most decorated Spanish player in history, and is also considered one of the best midfielders in history. Iniesta scored Spain’s winning goal in the 2010 World Cup against the Netherlands, earning him the title ‘Man of the Match.’ Two years later, he led Spain to the Euro 2012 win and was named ‘Player of the Tournament.’

Individually, Iniesta has won a total of 33 trophies to-date, including the 2012 ‘UEFA Best Player in Europe Award’ and the 2012 and 2013 ‘IFFHS World's Best Playmaker’ award.

Iniesta has now signed a 2-year contract with UFX.com, with an option to extend to a 3rd year. The successful footballer will be an integral part of the Broker’s online campaign and marketing efforts, helping the company reach a wider global audience.

Speaking of the new relationship, Iniesta commented, “I am delighted to join UFX as Brand Ambassador and look forward to a long and successful partnership. Focus and determination help me achieve my goals.”

Dennis de Jong, Managing Director of UFX.com, said: “UFX is proud to announce our association with Andrés Iniesta. With our shared commitment to excellence and UFX's devotion to our traders, I'm certain our new alliance with Andrés Iniesta will help take us all to the next level of success.”

Andrés Iniesta joins UFX alongside UK brand ambassador and rugby legend, Mike Tindall, MBE, reaffirming the broker’s strong affiliation with professional athletes.

UFX was founded in 2007 and has grown into a leader in the online trading industry. The company is fully licenced and regulated and holds traders’ privacy and security to the highest standard. It’s easy to sign up for an account with UFX and even easier to start trading. Whether you’re a novice trader or experienced in the industry, UFX has all the tools you’ll need to get started.