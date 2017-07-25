Your Processing Partner

As a Nadcap Merit Status accredited supplier, Frontier Techni-Kote provides special processing with an emphasis on the Aerospace, Defense, Industrial and Medical industries. “At Frontier Techni-Kote we believe that building partnerships with our customers is the foundation for our stability. With a high level of commitment to meeting customer expectations and quality, we have confidence that our commitment to your success is the key to our success.”

Frontier Techni-Kote has held Nadcap accreditation for many years, earning the prestigious Merit Status in 2015 and now in 2017. Having demonstrated their ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications, the Nadcap Task Group has determined that Frontier Techni-Kote has earned special recognition.

“Achieving Nadcap accreditation is not easy: it is one of the ways in which the aerospace industry identifies those who excel at manufacturing quality product through superior special processes. Companies such as Frontier Techni-Kote go above and beyond achieving Nadcap accreditation to obtain Merit status and they should be justifiably proud of it,” said Joe Pinto, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Performance Review Institute. “Benefitting from a less frequent audit schedule reduces audit costs and associated pressures and demonstrates the trust that the aerospace industry has in Frontier Techni-Kote, based on their past performance in Nadcap audits. PRI is proud to support continual improvement in the aerospace industry by helping companies such as Frontier Techni-Kote be successful and we look forward to continuing to assist the industry moving forward.”

About Nadcap

Created in 1990 by SAE Inc., Nadcap is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute. PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with industry to understand their emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response. Learn more at http://www.p-r-i.org or contact PRI at PRI(at)p-r-i.org