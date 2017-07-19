The independent evaluation by the Department of Defense found that Haivision’s video solutions met the criteria of strict security standards allowing the products to be used immediately within existing government networks.

Haivision, a market leader in enterprise video and streaming solutions, today announced that the company’s video encoders and video management and distribution system are the first and only video streaming solutions to be certified for the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DODIN APL), formerly known as the Unified Capabilities Approved Products Listing (UC APL).

The DODIN APL provides a consolidated list of products that are approved for purchase by the U.S. Department of Defense. In order to be placed on the DODIN APL, products must be evaluated and achieve certification for information assurance (IA) and interoperability (IO) by the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC).

Haivision worked closely with its partner Perfecta Federal over an intensive evaluation process. The independent evaluation by the Department of Defense found that Haivision’s video solutions met the criteria of strict security standards allowing the products to be used immediately within existing government networks and offering customers a streamlined purchase process for video streaming products.

Haivision’s award-winning Makito X video encoders are the only hardware encoders certified and listed on the DOD APL. Ideal for live, interactive and headend applications, the Makito X encoder series is used in government video workflows to transport secure, low latency, HD video over any network at extremely low bitrates.

Haivision’s video management server, the Haivision Media Platform, is also the only video content management system certified and listed on the DODIN APL. The Haivision Media Platform features end-to-end AES 256 encryption, integration with Active Directory via LDAP and SSO, and is a secure, trusted solution for streaming and management of live and on-demand video, IPTV, and enterprise communication workflows.

“Our certification on the Approved Products Listing underscores our ongoing commitment to security and the strict requirements of the Department of Defense,” said Andy Vaughan, executive vice president of North American sales at Haivision. “We’re the first video streaming vendor to be approved on the list and this certification makes it even easier for our government customers to get their systems up and running quickly and securely, supporting their mission to deliver best-in-class, cutting-edge solutions for today’s warfighters.”

Haivision solutions have achieved a number of government certifications. Haivision was the first company to achieve Common Criteria certification on its video encoder and the only company to provide both commercial-grade and airborne ruggedized H.264 encoding with proven MISP and STANAG 4609 compliance.

Haivision, a private company founded in 2004, provides media management and video streaming solutions that help the world’s leading organizations communicate, collaborate and educate. Haivision is recognized as one of the most influential companies in video by Streaming Media and one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500. Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago, with regional offices located throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and South America. Learn more at haivision.com.