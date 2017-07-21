MarTech Advisor Launches App for Slack

MarTech Advisor the leading source for marketing technology insights, today, announced the release of its brand-new application – MTA for Slack. This application is designed to help teams get the latest martech updates without the user having to leave their Slack app, bringing marketers quick and convenient access to real-time updates. The MTA for Slack app can be customized to track competitor companies, growth-hacking knowledgebase (articles, news, interviews, software reviews, videos) and at a frequency the users choose. Once you set your preferences, you can receive this information in a dedicated Slack channel, as soon as it goes live on the MarTech Advisor site!

As an added plus, subscribers to this application will also receive alerts from our editorial team about the articles and stories they are working on. This would let marketing & PR teams get in touch with the respective writer right away and contribute quotes, interviews or information to get share of voice for their brand or client.

The MTA for Slack functionality works well whether you are the casual reader who would like to share great marketing knowhows with your team, a partner at a VC firm, an industry-watcher looking to stay on top of the martech goings-on to chalk out great business deals, a PR firm looking to amplify your clients’ voice through MTA or a martech company looking to get ahead! Designed keeping all your needs in mind, MTA for Slack has been made with the objective of helping you make sense of the complicated marketing technology landscape.

According to MarTech Advisor COO & Editor-in-Chief, Ankush Gupta, “Our vision and everything we do is linked to a single mantra of ‘Helping Marketers Succeed’. To do this, we decided to go where marketers and PR reps today collaborate and work, which often happens to be Slack. The unique and innovative app we have designed literally takes our editorial engagement process into the Slack accounts of our readers and contributors and allows them to stay on top of an explosive marketing technology landscape.”

We have an exciting roadmap of features planned to include searching the MTA archive from within Slack, an option for you to build custom reports that show the performance metrics of your featured content and get the share of voice analysis.

Track the companies you want, know their latest news updates, read up on trending content in your field, see what users are saying about your product in real time and more. Get started with the awesome MTA for Slack app NOW!

About MarTech Advisor

MarTech Advisor is one of the fastest growing media brands providing unbiased news, industry research, software recommendations, and aggregated job opportunities for marketing professionals.

Our community, of over a million professionals, includes highly engaged thought leaders (read: CMOs and marketing experts) that regularly contribute and participate on MarTech Advisor.

Leading marketing technology brands like Salesforce, IBM, Oracle and SharpSpring partner with MarTech Advisor to reach these highly engaged audiences and drive improved marketing performance across the funnel.

