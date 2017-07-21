Elicina Announces Expansion in the United States Market

“We are excited to reach out to an entirely new audience of people to teach them about the benefits of our snail creams and help them to achieve their skin care goals,” said Paula

Elicina, a company that creates a line of anti-aging and skin care products using snail slime as its primary active ingredient, announced its products will now be more widely available in the United States market as it continues to expand its branding efforts in the country.

The company can trace its roots to 1980, when the Bascunan family came up with the idea to export snails to Europe for their gastronomic consumption. The family members soon noticed that while handling the snails, their cuts would heal relatively quickly without leaving scars behind. Fernando Bascunan, today a doctor for the University of Chile, conducted a study about the properties of snail secretion and discovered that the slime made by this particular type of snail, the Helix Aspersa Muller, has a variety of beneficial effects for the skin. The rest is history.

“We are thrilled to be expanding the availability of our products in the United States market,” said Paula Bascunan Elicina’s General Manager “Many people are not familiar with the benefits of snail secretion or products that heavily feature it in their composition. What we offer are completely natural and extremely beneficial products that rejuvenate the skin, minimize some signs of aging and keep people looking and feeling fresh and youthful.”

In its natural state, the secretion of the Helix Aspersa Muller snail contains significant amounts of allantoin, glycolic acid, elastin and collagen, all of which are well known for their benefits in the fields of cosmetology and dermatology. The first snail cream made by the Bascunan family contained 80 percent snail extract and 20 percent cream. It was named Elicina after a 17th century European medication also made from snail secretion. Today, all of the company’s products contain snail secretion up to 80 percent of their total weight.

The products are used to treat a variety of common skin conditions, such as stretch marks, age spots, wrinkles, acne and cuts. The natural properties of snail secretion help to provide a faster regeneration of the skin and a healthier overall appearance. Elicina’s products are safe for use by people of all ages.

