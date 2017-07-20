Grinnell Mutual Recognized as Top 50 Insurance Company

Grinnell Mutual has been recognized by Ward Group as one of its 2017 Top 50 Property and Casualty Performers.

Ward Group analyzed the financial performance of nearly 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies based in the United States and identified the top performances based on objective data and subjective quality measures. Each company must pass primary safety and consistency tests and are measured and scored along five-year average returns on equity, assets, total revenue, growth in revenue, growth in surplus, and combined ratio.

“I am extremely pleased to have Grinnell Mutual be recognized by Ward’s as a top 50 property and casualty insurance company for the second year in a row,” said Larry Jansen, president and CEO of Grinnell Mutual. “It reflects the tremendous work our employees and membership have put into growing our business into the exceedingly strong and financially secure entity it is today.”

Ward Group is in its 27th year of conducting the analysis.

About Ward Group

Ward Group is the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices for the industry. Since 1991, Ward Group has performed more than 2,500 operational and compensation benchmarking exercises for companies of all sizes, including more than half of the top 100 U.S. insurance carriers.

About Grinnell Mutual

Grinnell Mutual, in business since 1909, is the 114th-largest property-casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. The company provides reinsurance for farm mutual insurance companies as well as property and casualty insurance. Its products are available in 15 states.

