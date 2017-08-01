Caffe Bonini Compatible Coffee Capsules Now Available in Australia:

Caffe Bonini celebrates its first distributor in Australia at 87A Boundary St., West End, Queensland. Drop in and try a free tasting for Nespresso Compatible Capsules in a variety of coffee flavors made from 100% Italian roasted coffee. It is the first Caffe Bonini Outlet to open in Australia. There are over 120 stores in Italy and across Europe.

“The quality is on par with the big brands, but the cost is 40% less,” explains Nick Jones, owner. “Caffe Bonini uses a family-trade secret passed down from generations of coffee toasting sommeliers. What began from a small coffee-toasting family business has now spread in Europe to over 120 Caffe Bonini stores in Europe. Today we bring that taste to Australia at a price that is much cheaper than the big brands.”

Australia takes its coffee very seriously. According to SBS.com.au, Australia consumes over 3kg of coffee per capita, and is known for its ‘flat-white’ which has started showing up in New York and London.

“With our beans you can explore some new flavors for your coffee capsule machine that are not available in the original brands,” says Nick. “The quality of our Italian coffee beans is high and coffee lovers have a lot of choices: Intense coffee, mild coffee, decaf coffee. We also have hazelnut flavored, Almond flavored, Pistacchio flavored… Chocolate, Sambuca… Whisky flavored and Havana Rum are available too. And they’re much cheaper than the original capsules so you can enjoy more coffee.”

“We specialize in Compatible Capsules that fit in your coffee capsule machines in your kitchen,” continues Nick. “You can come to our office or have it delivered from our website.” Caffe Bonini’s online shop can be accessed through their website https://au.caffe.com

“The secret to our high quality is due to the exclusive use of the best coffee beans,” Nick said. “We use blends of Arabica and Robusta. The first is sweet and fragrant, while the second is more substantial and decisive. At the end of extraction and roasting, our specialists select the best quality to use and start the most important process – the blending stage.”

Worldwide coffee export has increased to 10.88 million bags in May 2017. In the 12 months prior, Arabica export has totaled 74.49 million bags. Robusta export has reached 45.59 million bags. (International Coffee Organization)