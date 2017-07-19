VeraCore Announces Promotion of Tony Santini to Client Advisor

His range of intellect and enthusiasm will not only assist in providing our clients with exceptional service, but will also help VeraCore continue to grow.

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc., a fulfillment software leader, announced today the promotion of Tony Santini to Client Advisor. His responsibilities will include working closely with existing clients to help them get the most out of their VeraCore implementations, and supporting clients in securing new business.

VeraCore President, Denise Lunden, said, “Tony has played a key role on our support team for the past six years. His range of intellect and enthusiasm will not only assist in providing our clients with exceptional service, but will also help VeraCore continue to grow.”

Santini joined VeraCore in 2011. During this time, he served as Product Support Manager in which he oversaw VeraCore’s team of Product Support Specialists, ensured customer quality control, and managed customer training workshops.

About VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc.

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc. has been providing order fulfillment and warehouse management software to fulfillment companies, printers, e-retailers and marketing service providers for over thirty years. Their software solutions are found at the center of thousands of fulfillment programs across a wide range of industries.