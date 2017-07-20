Tsugami/Rem Sales to Demo New Machine Tools at WESTEC 2017

SS207-5AX Tool Zone - Laser Welding “The addition of a second laser head for welding provides enormous flexibility for end users,” Tsugami Automation Vice President Graham Noake said. “They can reflow a swaged tube end, and they can weld two pieces together, then machine them.”

For Immediate Release

Tsugami/Rem Sales, the exclusive North American importer of Precision Tsugami machine tools, announced today the details of its WESTEC 2017 (http://www.westeconline.com) technology display, which features four innovative machines that are new to the event.

Tsugami/Rem Sales’ WESTEC 2017 showcase includes the newest Tsugami LaserSwiss, a 20 mm, 7-axis Swiss style CNC Lathe with two fully integrated SPI lasers, one for laser cutting and one for welding. The SS207-5AX LaserSwiss is designed and built by Tsugami/Rem Sales’ sister company, Tsugami Automation.

“The addition of a second laser head for welding provides enormous flexibility for end users,” Tsugami Automation Vice President Graham Noake said. “They can reflow a swaged tube end, and they can weld two pieces together, then machine them.”

The laser cutting and welding heads can be mounted on either the X/1, Y/1 or B axes, and all operations are programmed and driven from the machine’s FANUC 32i-B control.

The Tsugami BW129Z is also new to the show this year. Frequently used for pinch turning and pinch milling, the 9-axis, 12 mm capacity split-slide CNC precision Swiss style lathe can house 28 tools and is equipped with a FANUC 31i-B CNC.

“The biggest benefit of a 9-axis machine, like the BW129Z, is that it has three tools in the cut, all cutting the part simultaneously. Additionally, all three tools have independent feed rates. This means shorter cycle times, allowing end users to produce more parts at a quicker rate than with other machines,” Tsugami/Rem Sales Vice President Mike Mugno explained.

Other Tsugami machine tools scheduled to make their first appearance at WESTEC 2017 include the B0385L High Performance Gang Lathe, and the heavy duty M08SY CNC Turning Center.

Visitors can also see the B0326-II, one of Tsugami’s most popular machines, in action. This 32 mm, 6-axis Swiss type Lathe’s FANUC 32i-B slashes cycle time by permitting true simultaneous operation of the main and sub spindle.

To see live cutting demos of these machines at WESTEC, visit the Tsugami/Rem Sales team at booth #1435. The show runs September 12 – 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Local manufacturers unable to attend the show are invited to schedule private machine tool demonstrations at the Tsugami Technical Center in Fullerton, CA, or at Tsugami/Rem Sales’ distribution partner Ellison Technologies’ California facilities in Santa Fe Springs and Fremont.

