Project Hosts, Inc. The Azure Security Container enables healthcare providers to move their on-premises apps and workloads into the cloud with full HIPAA/HITRUST compliance, quickly, cleanly and affordably.

Project Hosts today announced it is offering ready-to-run HIPAA/HITRUST Security Containers on Microsoft Azure for healthcare companies and ISVs that need to ensure their cloud apps and workloads are fully compliant with regulatory standards at the software and data level.

The HIPAA/HITRUST Azure Security Container extends Azure’s built-in Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) security compliance to include all software and data running in the cloud. This ensures that all electronic personal health information (ePHI) is fully protected from unauthorized access and/or theft. Non-compliance can mean criminal and civil penalties reaching upwards of $1.5 million per incident, per year.

“Many healthcare provider organizations are telling us that their IT strategy is to eliminate a majority of their data centers in favor of migrating to the cloud,” said Scott Chapman, CEO and cofounder of Project Hosts, Inc. “Our Azure Security Container facilitates this migration, while also offering a faster and more cost-effective methodology to secure the environment, meet regulatory compliance, and provide ongoing managed support and services.”

The Azure Security Container enables healthcare providers to move their on-premises apps and workloads into the cloud with full HIPAA/HITRUST compliance, quickly, cleanly and affordably. This is achieved through Project Hosts’ Complete Migration Process and Managed Security Services.

The Project Hosts HIPAA/HITRUST Azure Security Container offers a complete, ready-to-run environment that includes:



Project Hosts' Azure Security Services – HIPAA/HITRUST Security Compliance, Azure Applications and Access Management Services, Azure Performance Management Services, and Documentation and Compliance Management

Backup and Archiving Services – Applications Data Backup and Microsoft Office 365 Email Archiving

Disaster Recovery Services – Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) based on Azure Site Recovery

Compliance Management Tools / Services – HIPAA/HITRUST/ISO27001 Compliance Management Tools and support

“Project Hosts’ Azure Security Container is a turnkey HIPAA attested, HITRUST-common security framework compliant environment for healthcare applications and solutions,” said Hector Rodriguez, director, Microsoft Worldwide Healthcare at Microsoft Corp. “With this ready-made security container, healthcare entities can more quickly move their workloads to the cloud without the need to incur the effort and expense required to design, implement, document and audit the application-level security controls required for full compliance.”

The Project Hosts HIPAA/HITRUST Azure Security Container enables ISVs to allocate more resources to develop innovative software applications that can improve customer service and maximize operational efficiencies. ISVs can rely on Project Hosts to help gain HIPAA/HITRUST compliance for their application, while also gaining access to Azure experts who can architect, build, scale and provide advanced DRaaS, backup and archiving for their SaaS solutions.

For more information visit: https://www.projecthosts.com/csp-hipaa-hitrust-azure-clouds.aspx

About Project Hosts

Project Hosts is a cloud solutions provider with expertise in managing and securing Windows and Linux based solutions in Azure. We implement the most rigorous cloud security standards including FedRAMP DoD CC SRG IL 4/5, FedRAMP Moderate and High, HIPAA / HITRUST, and ISO 27001. Healthcare organizations, federal, state, and local government agencies, and enterprises rely on us to ensure they have a cloud solution that meets their business needs, their budget, and most importantly, protects their business and employee data from unauthorized access or theft. http://www.projecthosts.com