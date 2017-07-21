Shari King Named General Manager of Lawrence Sign and Nordquist Sign

Shari King . “I enjoy the excitement of that final installation day when a company’s custom signage is installed and their corporate brand displayed.”

In her new position, King is responsible for overseeing the successful completion of all sign projects, regionally and nationally. With an experienced project management team and installation crews, she will manage her resources to provide the best in industry customer service while delivering high quality custom signs.

“I look forward to working more with our customers and being an integral part of the completed jobs,” said King. “I enjoy the excitement of that final installation day when a company’s custom signage is installed and their corporate brand displayed.”

King has been a key factor in the development and success of the Lawrence Sign and Nordquist Sign Project Management and Government Services departments. With this experience and knowledge, King, as General Manager, will continue to ensure a smooth sign process for our customers while meeting or exceeding their expectations.

“Shari is a strong leader in our company and has managed the operations of many complex signage projects to a successful completion,” said Robb Walker, CEO. “As General Manager, Shari will excel in applying her expertise in a larger scope and customer base.”

About Walker Sign Holdings Inc.

The brands of Walker Sign Holdings Inc combine hundreds of years of sign industry experience and capabilities with each bringing a unique expertise to the customer.

Lawrence Sign’s specialty is focused on the multi-site customer and delivery of signage with consistent specifications and quality. Visit the website at http://www.lawrencesign.com

Nordquist Sign brings unique knowledge to the customer requiring signs with an architectural element and custom fabrication. Visit the website at http://www.nordquistsign.com

With only a job site address, the Walker Sign team can launch a project with site survey, municipal code research and design concepts. From this point with customer approval, the sign package moves into permitting and production with frequent updates to the customer regarding schedule. The final stage of the process is the product installation, guaranteed customer satisfaction and industry leading warranty. The Walker Sign team delivers corporate branding with a turnkey finish.

The dynamic combination of these brands under Walker Sign Holdings Inc. creates invaluable resources to the sign industry and provides strong corporate branding for customers in every market.