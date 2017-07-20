Cellular Sales Opens Storefront in Lenox

The new Cellular Sales in Lenox, Mass. is the company's first new store in Massachusetts in 2017. We are looking forward to bringing the best customer experiences to Lenox and serving those in western Massachusetts.

Cellular Sales, the nation’s largest Verizon premium retailer, opened its first new store in Massachusetts in 2017 in Lenox on June 8.

The new store is located at 505 Pittsfield Road is across from CVS and in front of Price Chopper. Cellular Sales presence in Massachusetts now exceeds more than 10 stores across the state.

“This gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in western Massachussetts,” said Cellular Sales Regional Director Brett Haven. “With the success that we have seen at other locations, we think this new store is going to really serve our customers well.”

Cellular Sales attributes their company’s growth to its focus on providing excellent customer service to all their customers. Since its establishment in 1993, the company has expanded to more than 600 locations across the country employing more than 5,000 people. Due to this growth, Cellular Sales has been named by Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers eight times in the last nine years.

“For our company, it has always been about customer service and satisfaction,” said Regional Director Anthony Mills. “We are looking forward to bringing the best customer experiences to Lenox and serving those in western Massachusetts.”

Cellular Sales seeks to hire motivated sales professionals with a passion for customer service to work at its Lenox store. Those interested in applying for jobs at Cellular Sales in Lenox may contact Cellular Sales Recruiter John Mills at (865) 805-6548 or john.mills(at)cellularsales.com.

About Cellular Sales

