Monroe College, a national leader in educating urban and international students, today announced that it will offer a bachelor of science (B.S.) degree program in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity starting in the upcoming fall semester.

Data from the U.S. Department of Commerce show a growing demand for qualified technologists with specialized knowledge in cybersecurity, as well as in the fields of network design and administration. Currently, there is a shortage of professionals with such expertise, with some estimating that cybersecurity positions in particular will outpace qualified candidates two to one. That trend is expected to continue for the next several years. Indeed, corporate research firm Frost & Sullivan forecasts there will be 1.5 million unfilled information security positions by 2020.

“Within three years, experts project that there will be 50 times more data in the world than there is today. Managing and safeguarding such vast amounts of information will require significantly more technology professionals with the requisite expertise than are currently working in the field,” said Dr. Nilesh Shah, Dean of the School of Information Technology. “Our new degree program in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity is designed to help our students prepare for the robust career opportunities in this area.”

Monroe’s new Computer Networks and Cybersecurity degree program provides students with the theoretical, analytical, and practical skills required in entry-level network management and information security positions. Graduates of the program will be prepared for various industry-specific certifications such as A+, CCNA, Network+, Security+, Cloud+, and CWNP.

Monroe’s School of Information Technology also offers an Associate (A.S.) and Bachelor’s (B.S) degree program in Computer Information Systems, as well as a Master’s (MS) in Computer Science. Additional information about these programs and the new Computer Networks and Cybersecurity degree program are available on the College's website. Admissions and financial aid information is also available.

