Lead Liaison, an innovative marketing and sales solution provider, is elevating the scope of B2B mobile software with a first ever, fully integrated lead capture app, conveniently named GoCapture!™. Although it is not available for public consumption yet, the Lead Liaison has released a few specifics that have the technology world buzzing.

The app is intended to be used at events such as trade shows, seminars and conferences, and even in door-to-door sales, to capture hot leads or take surveys onsite. This new technology allows Lead Liaison to span the full life cycle of an event, from onsite lead capture and data collection to nurturing with marketing automation, and beyond. This application pairs with Lead Liaison’s Marketing Automation platform, Lead Management Automation (LMA)™ and their CRM, OneFocus™, allowing exhibitors to instantly capture, qualify, distribute, and nurture leads with a single system. It will be initially available for iOS and Android operating systems with support for Windows in a subsequent release.

Information is limited, but according to Lead Liaison’s engineers, GoCapture!™ will provide the ability to quickly capture leads using several methods. The first method is through a mobile form submission. Trade show attendees will be able to walk up to a company’s booth and manually fill in the form on a smartphone or tablet. Exhibitors can also directly fill in the form.

The second method for onsite lead capture is through a business card transcription portal. Employees working an event can simply take a photo of the lead’s business card. From there, OneCapture!™ offers the option to transcribe the business card using a self-service portal at a later time. Alternatively, Lead Liaison also offers a paid transcription service.

The third method for lead capture is by optical character recognition (OCR). OCR provides the ability to scan the business card, capturing the information automatically.

“The methods and flexibility in which we allow someone to capture a lead has grown. It is tailored around an event or a show,” explains Lead Liaison Solutions Specialist, Chris Kipgen. “What sets us apart is the fact that we own all of these pieces, from the CRM to the automation, which can deliver different kinds of touch points, digital and offline. The fact that we are not integrating with systems we do not own really makes this experience stand out from our competitors. It’s seamless.”

GoCapture!™ is scheduled for release in the fall, according to Lead Liaison. However, they are starting testing with early adopters over the next few weeks. To sign up for alerts about this mobile technology, visit this webpage.

About Lead Liaison

Lead Liaison provides cloud-based sales and marketing automation solutions that helps businesses accelerate revenue by attracting, converting, closing and retaining more prospects. Filling a void in the small pool of marketing automation providers that focus on marketing-centric functionality, Lead Liaison gives equal focus to sales providing sophisticated visitor tracking and additional website engagement tools to boost sales effectiveness. Lead Liaison blends ease-of-use, a flexible business model, deep external integration, marketing across social, web, mobile, email and offline channels and powerful functionality, all specifically tailored for mid-sized businesses, into a single platform, called Revenue Generation Software®. Lead Liaison is headquartered in Allen, Texas, near Dallas. For more information, visit http://www.leadliaison.com or call 1-800-89-LEADS (895-3237).