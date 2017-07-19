Today minority, woman-owned strategic communication firm, Impact Consulting Enterprises, together with the Newark Regional Business Partnership welcomed local business leaders, entrepreneurs, and trade association members for Let’s Do Lunch! at Nico Kitchen + Bar in downtown Newark. More than 100 gathered for the quarterly networking event, which included raffle prizes and a stellar lunch prepared by the noted chef Andrew Watterson.

Co-sponsored by Impact Consulting Enterprises, Saul Ewing, LLP and NJ Advance Media, with support from the Commerce & Industry Association of New Jersey, Let’s Do Lunch drew a diverse set of business executives and go-getters from various industries. Local businesses and nonprofits, such as Redd’s Biergarten and the Greater Newark Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, were also present to make new contacts at the high-powered networking event.

“The best business deals happen over lunch, so we jumped at the opportunity to co-sponsor this amazing event,” said Cheryl McCants, NRBP board member and president and CEO of Impact Consulting Enterprises, a strategic communication firm. “Impact is committed to helping businesses grow by telling their untold stories. Business lunches are always great opportunities to discuss goals, set strategy, and identify those untold stories.”

Prizes at the sold-out event included Uber travel vouchers, complimentary tickets to upcoming NRBP events, a free consultation with Impact Consulting Enterprises and more. Attendees also enjoyed succinct words of wisdom from representatives of the sponsor and supporter organizations, and a private dining experience in one of the city’s premier venues. The Impact Consulting team and other NRBP Ambassadors were on hand to make introductions and facilitate connections, smoothing the process.

About Impact Consulting Enterprises

Impact Consulting Enterprises is a minority woman-owned strategic communications, marketing and public relations firm founded in 1989 by business strategist and communication professional, Cheryl McCants. We tell stories. Individuals, corporations, small businesses, non-profit organizations and public agencies partner with Impact to tell their untold stories to women, millennials, African Americans, Latinos and Asians. Clients choose us so that their customers and stakeholders feel good about where they are and better about where they are going. We add the “pop of color” that helps businesses grow.