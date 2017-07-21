Technology is advancing so quickly in so many areas and it is vital that NASA have efficient ways of finding those emerging technologies

yet2, a global Open Innovation services company, has been awarded a contract under NASA's Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation (CoECI) with a potential value of $2.5M over the next five years. Through NASA’s CoECI, this scouting service can be enabled for any other US Government agency through an Interagency Agreement and has already been leveraged by NIST and the EPA.

Open Innovation is a process through which organizations leverage the best ideas from both inside and outside their organizations to accelerate development or growth. Scouting is the process of finding tangible technologies or capabilities from established businesses, academia, consortia and experts. Often such technologies have not yet been commercialized into products, but they are far more advanced than concepts or ideas.

“Technology is advancing so quickly in so many areas and it is vital that NASA have efficient ways of finding those emerging technologies that can help us advance on our challenges in space exploration,” says Steve Rader, Deputy Manager of NASA’s CoECI. During the past three years, yet2 has helped NASA’s CoECI and partners to access hundreds of novel technologies spanning across more than a dozen projects.

yet2 has developed advanced methods to identify, contact and rank potential solution providers, supplying NASA with observations, recommendations and concrete action steps. Working through a proprietary database of technologies as well as a global network of technology providers, scouts and brokers, yet2 is able to tap into the newest innovations both on and off the market. Over the past three years of partnering with NASA, yet2 has scouted across imaging devices, hardware, additive manufacturing, computational improvement, in vitro metabolism, indoor localization, indoor mapping, image enhancement and other areas. NASA routinely rates yet2 services as exceptional.

“We are thrilled to become NASA’s sole provider of Open Innovation technology scouting services with this award. We are honored to have had the opportunity to work closely with NASA’s CoECI organization in support of multiple directorates, both within NASA and, through inter-agency agreements, other US federal agencies,” said Bob Miller, Vice President at yet2. “We look forward to continuing to build on the successes we’ve shared in establishing important technology connections over the past several years.” In addition to scouting for new technologies, yet2 provides technology outlicensing services, advice on intellectual property, and deal support and negotiation services.

Currently, yet2 maintains corporate offices in the Boston area, Liverpool, UK, and Tokyo, Japan, along with working closely with several affiliates and broker-partners in countries such as Brazil, China, India, Russia, South Africa, and Spain.

About the Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation (CoECI)

The Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation (COECI), is a Government-led virtual COE designed to

advance the use of open and distributed innovation methodologies to improve government missions. Established in November 2011, leveraging NASA’s success with these methodologies, the COECI serves to harness and redistribute the collective experience and best practices in collaborative and distributed innovation in the government. Through best practices sharing, the three primary functions of the COECI are education, providing implementation guidance, and development of metrics to measure Agency-focused performance.

The COECI provides guidance to other agencies on implementing open innovation initiatives from problem definition, to incentive design, to post-submission evaluation of solutions. Resources of multiple agencies are leveraged to conduct training and information sharing workshops, development of the repository for best practices, and measurement of performance. Using internal and external measures to judge the national impact on operational efficiency, the center represents a fundamental shift in how open innovation is approached in the public sector.

For more information, please go to http://www.nasa.gov/offices/COECI

About yet2

yet2 operates at the hub of the global technology market. Since 1999, we have been an Open Innovation services company working for an international corporate client base. We leverage our global network of affiliates, the 140,000+ users of our online technology marketplace, a proprietary database of several million data points, and our offices in North America, Europe and Asia to scout cutting-edge companies and technology beyond the reach of most clients. yet2 provides hands-on technology transfer services in the areas of targeted technology scouting, Strategic DealFlow, Open Innovation portal management, innovation tours, business development, and anonymous deals - bringing our Open Innovation clients hundreds of millions of dollars in value.

For more information, visit http://www.yet2.com

