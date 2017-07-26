Metropolitan Corporate Counsel Releases Special Section on FCPA

Law Business Media, publishers of Metropolitan Corporate Counsel, In-House Ops and In-House Tech, has just released a special section on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The section features seven articles, including one that provides tips for dealing with e-discovery in cross-border investigations and others that discuss the likely impact of the Trump administration on FCPA enforcement. Also included are results from AlixPartners’ fifth annual global corruption survey, which cites some of the biggest challenges for compliance programs, as viewed by the 300 general counsel and compliance officers who responded. The survey also reports which steps to reduce corruption risk the respondents see as most successful. Additionally, the section reviews the first year of DOJ’s Pilot Program, and suggests what its extension means for U.S. companies.

