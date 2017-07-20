CoNexus CPA Named One of the Best Places to Work in Georgia

CoNexus is honored to be recognized among the best places to work in the state of Georgia.

Atlanta, GA (PRWEB) — July 19, 2017 — CoNexus CPA Group, an award-winning, Atlanta-based Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm, was recently named as one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Georgia by Georgia Trend magazine. The list of the Best Places to Work in Georgia was created by Georgia Trend, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) – Georgia State Council and Best Companies Group.

The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Georgia. The 2017 Best Places to Work in Georgia list is made up of 20 companies, in which CoNexus ranked n the top ten for small-to-medium employers.

“CoNexus is honored to be recognized among the best places to work in the state of Georgia,” said Jeff Horsley, Partner at CoNexus. “We take pride in seeing what we started in 2015 come to fruition in such an amazing way. We actively seek to carry out our namesake, CoNexus, which is Latin for ‘connected’ by developing close-knit bonds, not only with our clients but also within our team.”

To be selected, companies from across the state had to successfully complete a two-part survey process. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

About CoNexus CPA Group

CoNexus is a Certified Public Accounting firm located in Atlanta, GA. Formed in 2015 from the merger of several longstanding Atlanta CPA firms, this tightly knit group of professionals work closely with clients nationwide to help them achieve their business, personal and financial goals. Their strong background in technology, combined with a mastery of the accounting and tax disciplines, positions the team well to capitalize on the most advanced tools and systems available to ensure delivery of efficient and responsive service. Ranked as one of Georgia Trend’s 2017 Best Place to WorkWith a team of more than 30 people, CoNexus is committed to the prompt, courteous delivery of a comprehensive suite of tax, audit and assurance, accounting and advisory services. For more information on CoNexus, please visit http://www.conexuscpa.com

About Georgia Trend

Since 1985, Georgia Trend has been the magazine of Georgia business, politics and economic development. The award-winning monthly magazine offers its more than 50,000 subscribers a balanced analysis of business and political trends around the state, showcases economic development at both state and local levels, creates a forum for state and local leaders to voice their opinions on critical issues, and spotlights individuals making a positive impact on the state of Georgia. Through the magazine, website, its Georgia Trend Daily business news service and the Latest Trends blog, Georgia Trend has become indispensable for the leaders who shape our state. Learn more about Georgia Trend at http://www.georgiatrend.com/.