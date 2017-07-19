Rhoads Online Releases Applied Certified Integration for Applied Epic

Applied Systems today announced the release of an Applied Certified Integration between Applied Epic and Rhoads Online’s Professional Compliance Requirements Management (PCRM) platform. The integration will deliver automated and highly scalable producer credential management and insurance compliance capabilities.

Integrated with Applied Epic via Applied SDK, PCRM enables organizations to quickly, easily and accurately address state licensing and appointment regulations. The multi-faceted solution manages all producer demographic, state license and appointment information so that state licensing transactions can be handled via a single portal. Through integration with Applied Epic, agencies and brokerages are able to seamlessly connect sales and compliance functions, ensuring more precise and effective policy management.

“Rhoads is pleased to have its PCRM platform certified for integration with Applied Epic. It reflects our shared vision with Applied to reduce time, effort, and error incurred by staffs at agencies and brokerages through the use of user-friendly automation,” said Allister Yu, Vice President Solutions and Services, Rhoads Online. “As an Applied Integration Partner, Rhoads intends to further collaborate with Applied to offer agencies and brokerages more and better ways to manage their sales and compliance processes. PCRM, as an integrated component of Applied Epic, permits a single view of all staff licensing and appointment regulations for more efficient compliance management within their core management system.”

The Applied Partner Program is a technology and industry partnership program focused on increasing the availability of best-in-class software and enhancing automation and connectivity across the independent insurance distribution channel. The Applied Partner Program is open to leading technology providers and organizations across the industry and advances Applied’s strategic focus on partnerships to deliver value-added capabilities that further automate workflows, increase data consistency and accuracy, and drive a connected insurance experience. Applied Integration Partners develop and distribute Applied Certified Integrations to shared customers to further streamline business operations and increase data accuracy across disparate systems.

“Agencies and brokerage require integrated applications and services that improve productivity, lower costs, and support business growth,” said Ben Goodman, vice president of Corporate Development, Applied Systems. “The Applied Certified Integration for Rhoads PCRM supports market demand for advanced, integrated capabilities that enable agencies and brokerages to manage today’s complex regulatory environment. Mutual customer success is at the core of our partnership program, and we look forward to future collaboration with Rhoads Online to ensure agencies and brokerages thrive in the digital era.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Rhoads Online

Founded in 2007, Rhoads is a technology transformation company focused on insurance regulatory compliance. Our highly secure and accessible cloud-based Professional Compliance Requirements Management (PCRM) platform delivers automated and highly scalable insurance compliance solutions for carriers, agencies and brokers in addition to others such as adjusters. PCRM is used to manage Producer Licensing, Carrier Appointments and Terminations as well as Adjuster Licensing. As the leading provider of insurance compliance management solutions, Rhoads offers products and services that boost productivity, lower costs, and help grow businesses. For more information please visit http://www.rhoadsonline.com.