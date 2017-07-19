Ruffalo Noel Levitz logo Adding Purple Briefcase to the RNL family enables us to provide even more value for our clients and the students and alumni they serve, said Stephen J. Meyer, Ruffalo Noel Levitz’s chief executive officer.

Ruffalo Noel Levitz, leading provider of higher education enrollment management, student success, and fundraising solutions, today announced an expansion of its products and services to help institutions connect student success with career services.

Ruffalo Noel Levitz has long partnered with colleges and universities to develop successful students, assuring students find the right college or university, graduate on time, secure their first job in their desired field, and give back to support the next generation. The company offers a portfolio of solutions powered by best-in-class analytics, engagement technology, and industry-leading insights.

Through the acquisition of software-as-a-service firm Purple Briefcase, Ruffalo Noel Levitz is positioned to offer clients a more complete range of solutions focused on student success. Purple Briefcase works with more than 160 clients to engage students, career services offices, alumni, and employers. The cloud-based platform offers solutions for career services administration and employer recruiting, as well as student-facing tools for jobs, internships, and mentor networking.

“Adding Purple Briefcase to the RNL family enables us to provide even more value for our clients and the students and alumni they serve,” said Stephen J. Meyer, Ruffalo Noel Levitz’s chief executive officer. “RNL is uniquely positioned to serve our campus partners in a more comprehensive way: from recruitment, through graduation, to career development, and continued alumni engagement and giving.”

Meyer added, “Our clients see the continuously increasing importance of positive student outcomes, and we see advanced career services as a key foundation for their success. Successful job placement improves both enrollment recruiting and alumni engagement, so career placement is an incredibly important outcome to all.”

Brian Keenan, co-founder and president of Purple Briefcase said, “It is hard to imagine a more perfect alignment than Purple Briefcase joining Ruffalo Noel Levitz. We know that career outcomes are becoming one of the leading factors in selecting an institution of higher learning and a key driver of affinity with universities. RNL is laser focused on the entire continuum of success. We are both proud and excited to better help our clients achieve the next level of success.”

The combined companies will serve more than 1,900 customers. Purple Briefcase will become a Ruffalo Noel Levitz company, with Purple Briefcase founders Brian and Allie Keenan remaining with the business and clients will continue to be serviced by Purple Briefcase staff and experts.

About Ruffalo Noel Levitz

Campuses turn to Ruffalo Noel Levitz to reach their goals for student recruitment, marketing, financial aid, student success, and donor engagement. The firm is distinguished by its powerful array of technology-enabled enrollment, student success, career services, and fundraising solutions currently used by more than 1,900 colleges, universities, and nonprofit organizations across North America and beyond. In addition, Ruffalo Noel Levitz conferences, research reports, papers, and articles help clients stay on top of current trends. For the latest insights, visit http://www.RuffaloNL.com.

About Purple Briefcase

Purple Briefcase™ helps students and alumni find jobs that align with their career goals and passions, helps college career administrators monitor and facilitate student career development, and ultimately helps employers find the best candidates at the institutions served by the firm. Purple Briefcase does this via its best-in-class platform for Higher Ed career management. More than 160 colleges and universities, close to 1 million students, and tens of thousands of employers throughout the U.S. and beyond leverage the Purple Briefcase platform. To learn more, visit: http://www.purplebriefcase.com