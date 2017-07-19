Woodcraft seeks franchisees who have a strong business background and a basic understanding of woodworking and the tools it requires. We hope it inspires potential franchisees to inquire about the Woodcraft franchise opportunity.

Twenty years ago Woodcraft Supply launched its first franchise operation in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Since that opening Woodcraft has grown to a total of 76 stores, in 36 states, of which 68 are franchise operations. This success story has been chronicled in the Summer 2017 issue of “Franchising Today,” a national publication featuring franchise opportunities.

“Woodcraft is pleased to have its franchise program profiled in ‘Franchising Today,'” Gary Lombard, vice president of retail and franchising development, said. “We hope it inspires potential franchisees to inquire about the Woodcraft franchise opportunity. We are always looking to expand.”

In “Building On Success” Lombard shares what makes the Woodcraft retail operation successful and what differentiates it from other franchise operations. “Woodcraft offers franchisees a complete system that helps them with every detail, from site selection and development to hiring quality staff and marketing support,” Lombard said. “And once a new franchise store is operational, we provide ongoing support through regional field consultants and the retail support staff.”

Woodcraft prefers that franchisees have a strong business background, as well as an interest in woodworking and a basic understanding of the tools Woodcraft sells. Retail store employees also need to have woodworking experience so they will be able to give customers practical advice to make their woodworking experience better.

“We want to be known as the information source for woodworking within our marketplace. We can achieve that only by the people we hire in our stores, the classes we teach in our stores, and the huge amount of online content that we offer,” Lombard said.

To read “Build on Success,” visit http://www.franchising-today.com/sections/profiles/225-woodcraft-franchise-llc.

For more information about Woodcraft Franchise Retail Opportunities, email WoodcraftFranchise(at)Woodcraft(dot)com or visit WoodcraftFranchise.com.

Woodcraft was founded in 1928 in a one-room shop in Boston, Massachusetts. The business initially sold new and rebuilt industrial woodworking machinery to professional cabinetmakers and to schools. Over the years, Woodcraft has evolved into a business that provides high quality woodworking tools and supplies through its franchise stores nationwide, a monthly catalog and woodcraft.com.