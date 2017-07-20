Partner Kristen S. Scheuerman I’m honored and excited to take on the responsibilities of this state-wide office serving my fellow litigators and attorneys throughout Wisconsin - Attorney Scheuerman

It was announced recently that attorney Kristen S. Scheuerman, a partner at Herrling Clark Law Firm, Ltd., was elected to a one-year term as Treasurer of the Litigation Section of the State Bar of Wisconsin. She will serve the post during the 2017-18 term.

The Litigation Section brings together members who have an interest in civil litigation, insurance law, and tort law. The section publishes a newsletter to keep members abreast of developments affecting litigation, monitors and proposes legislation, and sponsors CLE programs. The Litigation Section maintains an Email list, and assists with the editing and publishing of materials benefiting litigators in Wisconsin. It also supports the training of law students in trial advocacy and the continuation of the adversarial and jury systems.

“I’m honored and excited to take on the responsibilities of this state-wide office serving my fellow litigators and attorneys throughout Wisconsin,” Ms. Scheuerman said of assuming the role of Treasurer with the Section. “I look forward to continuing the work of the Litigation Section and its efforts in various areas.”

As a partner at Herrling Clark Law Firm, Ltd., Ms. Scheuerman focuses her practice primarily on matters of personal injury litigation. She was named a partner in 2016 after joining the firm as an associate in 2011. Scheuerman earned a BA from Lawrence University and worked in corporate America for five years before enrolling at Marquette University Law School. She graduated with a JD in 2010.

In addition to her role with the Litigation Section of the Wisconsin State Bar, Scheuerman is extremely active with her fellow trial lawyers in the Wisconsin Association of Justice. She currently sits on both WAJ’s Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. She is also the Chair of WAJ’s New Lawyer’s Section, Vice-Chair of the Women’s Caucus, Chair of the Education Program Committee, and serves as a trustee for the Justice Fund.

